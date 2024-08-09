Guitar World deals of the week: half-price UAFX pedals, $300 off a Schecter, plus all the week's best deals on gear

We're back for some more deals action, and despite the apparent lack of major sales we've managed to pull some super deals out of the bag for you. Make sure you stick around for some of our top picks, but for now, here are all the major sales you can check out right now.
Musician's Friend has launched their summer sale already, offering huge savings of up to 40% off gear. Evidently, some gear is even more heavily discounted than the headline suggests, as we spotted a massive 50% off select Universal Audio stompboxes. You can also get up to 80% off software if you're looking to up your recording game, and a tasty 25% discount on select Epiphone guitars.
Editor's picks
UAFX Orion Tape Echo: Was $199, now $99There's nothing quite as tempting to a guitarist as half price pedals, which exactly what you'll get if you head over to the Musician's Friend summer sale. This Universal Audio Orion Tape Echo is one of a few select pedals that's currently half price, giving you ultra-realistic tape delays for a crazy good price. We love how accurate it sounds, and you can use the preamp as a tone booster too, making it ultra versatile.
Schecter Banshee GT FR: Was $1,099, now $799If you're looking for a great metal guitar, the Schecter Banshee GT FR has got a huge $300 discount over at Guitar Center. Packing two EMGs, a locking tremolo, plus a very distinctive look, it's a proper shred and chug machine that plays ridiculously fast and always stays in tune once you've got the locking trem setup properly.
Keeley Compressor Plus: Was $149, now $126.65A great choice for an 'always-on' compressor, the Keeley Compressor Plus has got a nice discount at Sweetwater at the moment. With a $22.35 reduction, it's not loads of money off, but it's definitely the cheapest we've seen it going for a brand-new model this week. It'll fatten up the sound of your guitar and add sustain depending on how you use it, making it a great choice for a tone improvement without drastically altering your core sound.
Fender Strat Pickguard: Was $299.99, now $239.99If you're not comfortable with wiring but want to upgrade your pickups, a pre-wired pickguard is a good option. This Fender Pre-Wired Strat Pickguard features Original '57/'62 Strat pickups for classic Strat tones, and has a cool $60 discount at the official Fender shop. If you want to fit it yourself you will need to solder the input jack and ground wires, but the rest is already sorted for you.
Hudson Broadcast: Was $285, now $228If you're looking for something a little less usual from your overdrive pedals, the Hudson Broadcast could be just the thing. Part clean boost, part overdrive pedal, it's got its own unique sound and can go from low gain to almost fuzz-type tones. Over at Reverb, it's got a nice $57 discount at the moment, making it a great opportunity to get a more boutique pedal on your 'board for less.