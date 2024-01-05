Guitar World deals of the week: kickstart your new year with huge savings on guitar lessons, pedals, software, and more

Happy New Year! It's that time when we all commit to doing something new, whether learning a new instrument, finally recording that solo album you've had on the back burner for years, or just improving your knowledge of scales and modes to become a more rounded player.

Setting a goal will motivate you to continue growing and new gear can offer a great way to cement those resolutions and stay motivated. With that in mind, Fender Play is offering a massive 50% discount on their annual plan which will give you loads of great tools for improving your playing. They've also still got their end-of-year sale on with huge discounts of up to 60% off instruments, well worth checking out if you want new Fender or Squier gear.

There are loads of clearance sales at the moment at most major retailers, and Sweetwater is offering some great deals with up to 40% off overstock, B-stock, and demo gear. Guitar Center also has its Clearance Event, with big money off overstocks and some tasty limited-time deals. Finally, Musician's Friend has kicked off the new year with their Clearance Sale, with some big brands like Gibson, Fender, and Gretsch all seeing healthy discounts.

We've had a look through all the major sales that are currently live and picked out some of our favorite discounts for you below. Make sure you keep checking back every week for more great savings on gear in 2024!

Editor's picks

Fender Play: 50% off annual plan

Whether you're picking up guitar for the first time, returning after a long break, or you just want to add another string to your skills bow, 50% of a Fender Play annual plan is a hell of a deal. Packed full of high quality video content from professional instructors plus loads of useful tools, it's one of the best online guitar lessons platforms around.

Hagstrom '67 Viking II: Was $1,349.99 , now $849.97

With a ginormous $500 discount at Guitar Center, this Hagstrom '67 Viking II is phenomenal value for money and the perfect way to get into hollow-body guitars if you've never played or owned one before. The mini humbuckers offer a brighter tone than traditionally sized ones, and you can split them for added versatility.

Universal Audio Guitar FX Bundle: $1,195 , now $49

For those looking to start the new year by getting into recording guitar, the Universal Audio Guitar FX Bundle offers the perfect selection of effects to make your recordings sound incredible. Featuring tape delay, two chorus types, reverb, rotary, and a compressor, you're getting some top-quality plugins for significantly less than their RRP over at Plugin Boutique.

MXR Raw Dawg Overdrive: $119.99 , now $79.99

The signature stompbox for Blues-legend Eric Gales, the MXR Raw Dawg Overdrive has got a tempting $40 discount over at Sweetwater. Perfect for everything from a semi-clean boost to a full-on grind, we love the space-saving mini housing and simple control layout of this excellent overdrive pedal.

Line 6 POD Go: Was $499.99 , now $374.99

Perfect for those looking to get into amp and effects modelling for the first time, the Line 6 POD Go gives you everything you need to get up and running with a minimal of fuss. While it doesn't have some of the more in-depth features of it's bigger brother in the HX line up, it can still play the part of effects pedal, rig-in-a-box, and even work as an all-in-one home recording setup.

IK Multimedia Modo Max: Was $299.99 , now $99.99

Struggling to find a decent bass player or solid drummer? Well with IK Multimedia's Modo Max, you'll have both on hand any time you want and they'll always be in time and never late to your sessions. Modo Bass features physically modeled bass guitars that will play your MIDI tracks realistically, with a huge range of sounds and playing styles. Modo Drum is one of the customizable drum plugins out there, allowing you to change everything from the shell material to the type of sticks your digital drummer will use.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

November has arrived and with it a flurry of early Black Friday deals have landed in our inboxes. We were expecting an influx but this year has already surpassed the expectations of the writing team here at Guitar World, with pretty much every retailer and many manufacturers either going all-in on their Black Friday sale or tempting us with some sweet early savings.

First up, Sweetwater's early Black Friday sale has landed offering massive savings of up to 70% off gear. Big hitters like Mesa/Boogie, Taylor Guitars, and Universal Audio all feature