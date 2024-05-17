Guitar World deals of the week: save $600 on a D'Angelico, get big money off guitar upgrades, plus all the week's best bargains

We're back again with another glut of guitar gear savings for you from the Guitar World team. Admittedly there aren't huge amounts of deals out there at the moment - we reckon most retailers are waiting for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend for the really big stuff - but that doesn't mean we haven't managed to dig out some savings for you.
In terms of headline sales, there's not much out there aimed specifically at guitarists, but we've done some sleuthing and discovered some tasty deals over at the official Fender shop. You can get big money off select Player Series guitars as well as some tasty discounts on upgrades including tuners and tremolos.
Editor's picks
D'Angelico Excel Mini DC: Was $1,299.99, now $699.99
At just shy of half price, this D'Angelico semi-hollow body guitar is absolutely insane value for money. Available with a huge $600 discount at Sweetwater, it packs two Supro humbuckers that deliver plenty of power whilst remaining warm and dynamic. It will do a great job at a variety of styles, and if you're looking for a new guitar this week we haven't found any deals better than this.
Fender Locking Tuners: Was $99.99, now $69.99
One of the best ways to upgrade your existing Strat or Tele, a set of Fender Locking Tuners will make re-tuning your guitar a thing of the past. I've got a set on my Player Plus Telecaster, and it's a rare occasion that I have to do anything other than a minor tweak when I get it out of the case. With a $30 discount at the official Fender shop, this is a powerful upgrade for less than $100, making it exceptional value.
Yamaha CSF-TA: Was $799.99, now $679.99
Yamaha's CSF-TA TransAcoustic series are acoustic guitars with a difference, coming with ingenious in-built effects. Captured by a Piezo pickup in the bridge, some clever circuitry inside adds chorus, reverb, and delay while you're playing in real time, turning the sound hole into a speaker. It's an incredible experience and with a $120 discount at Sweetwater, yours to experience for a lot less.
EHX Germanium 4 Big Muff: Was $126.80, now $79.99
An underrated pedal in the Electro-Harmonix stable, the Germanium 4 Big Muff is part low gain boost pedal, part Big Muff/Fuzz Face hybrid. If you're bored of regular drive pedals and want to try something different, this is unbelievable value with a $46.81 discount at Guitar Center taking it down to just $79.99. It's a super versatile dual pedal and we particularly love the volts control which lets you simulate the effect of a dying battery on the fuzz side of the pedal.
Shure SRH240A: Was $59, now $29.97
If you're in the market for a fresh pair of headphones then this is an awesome deal. The Shure SRH240A currently have a $29.03 discount at Musician's Friend, giving you an excellent pair of headphones for less than $30. Whether you're looking for a pair for some late-night playing or monitoring while you're recording, these are a fantastic option at a price that won't break the bank.
Korg Nu:Tekt DIY Overdrive: Was $299.99, now $129.99
With all the furore surrounding the JHS Notaklon, it's worth mentioning that it's not the only solder-free DIY overdrive pedal you can buy. The Korg Nu:Tekt DIY Overdrive pedal is a great way to start your pedal-building career, with a huge $170 discount over at the official Korg USA Reverb store. Best of all you won't have to wait months for it to arrive either!