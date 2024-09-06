Guitar World deals of the week: save $200 on a Jackson, grab some bargain price Behringer pedals, plus a free Universal Audio plugin

With pretty much every Labor Day sale now over, you'd be forgiven for thinking that's it for deals until Black Friday now. Don't worry though, there's still plenty of big savings out there, and we've got you covered for all the best guitar bargains around this week. Let's get started.

Guitar Month has started at Sweetwater, which means you can expect a full serving of savings with up to 50% off amps, effects, and accessories available. We've spotted deals on PRS, Boss, Schecter, Guild, and loads more, and we're expecting to see more items added over the course of the month so make sure to keep checking back on this one.

If you want some low-cost guitar pedals, then there's a great sale over at Guitar Center with up to 40% off Behringer pedals. Already dirt cheap, with these latest discounts they're even better value for money and you can pick some of them up for just $25. Great for building a pedalboard on a budget or filling a gap in an already existing setup.

Musician's Friend has also launched a guitar-specific sale, with up to 40% off in their Guitar Fest event. It includes up to 30% off electric guitars and up to 40% off acoustics, as well as loads of other big savings on brands like Mesa/Boogie, Line 6, Hercules and many more.

Over at the official Fender shop, there's a huge array of discounted lines, including American Professional II, Vintera II, American Acoustasonic, American Performer, Player Plus, and Squier Paranormal models all with significant discounts. If you're a Fender aficionado then there are sales to suit every budget here.

Our final shoutout goes to Positive Grid, where you've only got two days from the time of writing to bag yourself up to 40% off smart guitar amps and more. It includes the Spark 40, Spark Go, and Spark Live, so well worth a browse if you want to up your practice regimen.

That's it for deals this week, but as always we've handpicked some of our favorites for you below. Make sure to check back next week where we'll have more great deals from the Guitar World team. Until then, happy hunting!

Editor's picks

Supro Delta King 12: Was $699, now $599

One of our favorite 1x12 tube amps, the Supro Delta King 12 has got a sweet $100 discount over at Sweetwater. Coming in a limited edition Surf Green finish, it packs 15 watts of 6L6 tube tone and comes with a FET-driven boost, Pigtronix FAT high gain mode, and a superb-sounding analog spring reverb unit.

Universal Audio LA-2A: Was $199, now $129

The LA-2A is probably the most popular studio compressor ever manufactured, and now you can get it from the comfort of your pedalboard. The Universal Audio LA-2A utilizes UA's famously accurate plugin emulation in a pedal, allowing you to tame the peaks of your tone and significantly improve your clean playing especially. With a nice $70 discount over at Reverb its fantastic value too.

Jackson X Series DK2XR: Was $599.99, now $399.99

As part of the excellent value X Series guitars, this Jackson DK2XR is a proper metal machine. It's got a locking tremolo, 12-16" compound radius fretboard, and a pair of ceramic humbuckers for all out shred credibility. The $200 discount at Musician's Friend is a significant one, making it a great candidate for your next metal guitar.

Behringer Octave Divider: Was $109, now $59

Behringer pedals are typically excellent value even at full price, so to see a whopping $50 knocked off the Behringer Octave Divider at Guitar Center was definitely a surprise this week. Based on the classic Mu-Tron pedal, it delivers incredible lows or highs to your guitar tone and has a really useful blend control to get the sound just right. The built-in ring modulator adds some extra flavor to your octave tones too.

UA Century Tube Channel Strip: Was $199, now $0

If you're into recording your guitar at home, then you'll definitely want to pick up the Universal Audio Century Tube Channel Strip. Ordinarily priced at a hefty $199, it's available at the official UA site completely free of charge. Packing a preamp, EQ, and compressor into one handy plugin, it's a great entry point into channel strips for those who've not used one before, providing an easy-to-use, and great-sounding plugin that works on a huge variety of sources.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

