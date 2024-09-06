Guitar World deals of the week: save $200 on a Jackson, grab some bargain price Behringer pedals, plus a free Universal Audio plugin

With pretty much every Labor Day sale now over, you'd be forgiven for thinking that's it for deals until Black Friday now. Don't worry though, there's still plenty of big savings out there, and we've got you covered for all the best guitar bargains around this week. Let's get started.

Guitar Month has started at Sweetwater, which means you can expect a full serving of savings with up to 50% off amps, effects, and accessories available. We've spotted deals on PRS, Boss, Schecter, Guild, and loads more, and we're expecting to see more items added over the course of the month so make sure to keep checking back on this one.

Supro Delta King 12: Was $699, now $599

Supro Delta King 12: Was $699, now $599
One of our favorite 1x12 tube amps, the Supro Delta King 12 has got a sweet $100 discount over at Sweetwater. Coming in a limited edition Surf Green finish, it packs 15 watts of 6L6 tube tone and comes with a FET-driven boost, Pigtronix FAT high gain mode, and a superb-sounding analog spring reverb unit.

View Deal
Universal Audio LA-2A: Was $199, now $129

Universal Audio LA-2A: Was $199, now $129
The LA-2A is probably the most popular studio compressor ever manufactured, and now you can get it from the comfort of your pedalboard. The Universal Audio LA-2A utilizes UA's famously accurate plugin emulation in a pedal, allowing you to tame the peaks of your tone and significantly improve your clean playing especially. With a nice $70 discount over at Reverb its fantastic value too.

View Deal
Jackson X Series DK2XR: Was $599.99, now $399.99

Jackson X Series DK2XR: Was $599.99, now $399.99
As part of the excellent value X Series guitars, this Jackson DK2XR is a proper metal machine. It's got a locking tremolo, 12-16" compound radius fretboard, and a pair of ceramic humbuckers for all out shred credibility. The $200 discount at Musician's Friend is a significant one, making it a great candidate for your next metal guitar.

View Deal
Behringer Octave Divider: Was $109, now $59

Behringer Octave Divider: Was $109, now $59
Behringer pedals are typically excellent value even at full price, so to see a whopping $50 knocked off the Behringer Octave Divider at Guitar Center was definitely a surprise this week. Based on the classic Mu-Tron pedal, it delivers incredible lows or highs to your guitar tone and has a really useful blend control to get the sound just right. The built-in ring modulator adds some extra flavor to your octave tones too.

View Deal
UA Century Tube Channel Strip: Was $199, now $0

UA Century Tube Channel Strip: Was $199, now $0
If you're into recording your guitar at home, then you'll definitely want to pick up the Universal Audio Century Tube Channel Strip. Ordinarily priced at a hefty $199, it's available at the official UA site completely free of charge. Packing a preamp, EQ, and compressor into one handy plugin, it's a great entry point into channel strips for those who've not used one before, providing an easy-to-use, and great-sounding plugin that works on a huge variety of sources.

View Deal

