Guitar World deals of the week: save $310 on UAD software, reduced Boss guitar pedals, plus loads of discounted Fender gear

Welcome back to another edition of Deals of the Week, your weekly dose of bargain gear hunting. We've been looking through all the major retailers across the week to pick out the very best savings and reductions available for all of our fellow guitar gearheads. Let's get to it...
This week has ended up nearly being an impromptu Fender special, due to the sheer amount of discounts on the brand across the web at the moment. Continuing on from last week you can still bag some great deals on Fender's official shop, including a massive 20% discount on the Squier Affinity series. If you prefer your Fender's more premium, there's a nice 10% discount on American Ultra guitars that's still running for the minute.
Editor's picks
Fender Hammertone Space Delay: $99, now $75
A take on the ever-present Space Echo tape delay, the Fender Hammertone Space Delay gives you vintage tape tones at a more than reasonable price. With a discount of $24 at the Reverb Outlet taking it down to just $75, this bargain stompbox is one of our favorites from the Hammertone range, well worth it even at full price.
UAD Sound City Studios: Was $349, now $39
Imagine being able to record your guitar in one of the most fabled music studios of all time... Well that's exactly what the Universal Audio Sound City Studios plugin allows you to do. A digital recreation of the mics, console, and outboard gear that was used to record Metallica, Rage Against The Machine, and a myriad more, this super useful plugin will add some serious va-va-voom to your next guitar recording. With a stonking $310 discount in the Sweetwater Back to School sale, it's an absolute bargain well worth picking up.
Fender Locking Tuners: Was $159.99, now $124.99
For us, there's no upgrade that delivers more than a fresh set of locking tuners. They're super easy to install and over at the Fender website, this set of Strat/Tele tuners has got a tempting $35 discount in their builder's sale. They're perfect for adding some extra tuning stability to your guitar and we've had a set on our Telecaster for years now. Once you've tried them you'll never want to go back to regular tuners!
Boss FZ-1W: Was $199.99, now $169.99
The Boss FZ-1W is a rather unique prospect in that it's not based specifically on any one vintage fuzz. Rather it's a result of lots of research into fuzz pedals to bring guitarists a two-in-one stompbox that delivers vintage and modern fuzz tones. It's got a sweet $30 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment, which is great value for a very versatile fuzz pedal.
Fender Hot Rod Deluxe: $1,099.99, now $999.99
One of the most popular pedal platforms around, the Fender Hot Rod Deluxe is one of the best gigging amps for guitarists. This limited edition Tweed version has got a cheeky $100 discount over at Musician's Friend at the moment, bringing it down to the same price as the regular Hot Rod Deluxe IV. If you like to get your sound from pedals, then this is one of the best amps around for letting your stompboxes shine.