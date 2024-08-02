Guitar World deals of the week: save $310 on UAD software, reduced Boss guitar pedals, plus loads of discounted Fender gear

Welcome back to another edition of Deals of the Week, your weekly dose of bargain gear hunting. We've been looking through all the major retailers across the week to pick out the very best savings and reductions available for all of our fellow guitar gearheads. Let's get to it...

This week has ended up nearly being an impromptu Fender special, due to the sheer amount of discounts on the brand across the web at the moment. Continuing on from last week you can still bag some great deals on Fender's official shop, including a massive 20% discount on the Squier Affinity series. If you prefer your Fender's more premium, there's a nice 10% discount on American Ultra guitars that's still running for the minute.

You can also bag up to 20% off a range of guitar parts, including new necks, pickups, bridges, and our favorite locking tuners. If a brand new Fender is out of reach for you at the moment, upgrading some components could really help take your current axe to the next level.

At Musician's Friend, you'll also find deals on all things Fender, with up to 20% off the brand's guitars, amps, and pedals. You will have to sign in and add to cart to view the majority of the discounts, but an account is free and takes minutes to set up, so if you're on the hunt for discount Fender gear it's well worth the time taken.

Sweetwater has a big back-to-school sale at the moment, with up to 40% discounts on travel guitars, software, and audio interfaces. It's not a proper guitar sale per se, but it's worth a browse if you're after some new additions to your recording rig. We also spied a huge range of Boss guitar pedals with discounts too, so give those a once-over if you're after something new for your pedalboard.

That's it for major sales action this week. There isn't loads up for grabs to be totally honest, but as always if you look hard enough you can pick up some great gear for less. As usual, we've selected some of our favorite deals for you below. Until next time, happy hunting!

Editor's picks

Fender Hammertone Space Delay: $99, now $75

A take on the ever-present Space Echo tape delay, the Fender Hammertone Space Delay gives you vintage tape tones at a more than reasonable price. With a discount of $24 at the Reverb Outlet taking it down to just $75, this bargain stompbox is one of our favorites from the Hammertone range, well worth it even at full price.

UAD Sound City Studios: Was $349, now $39

Imagine being able to record your guitar in one of the most fabled music studios of all time... Well that's exactly what the Universal Audio Sound City Studios plugin allows you to do. A digital recreation of the mics, console, and outboard gear that was used to record Metallica, Rage Against The Machine, and a myriad more, this super useful plugin will add some serious va-va-voom to your next guitar recording. With a stonking $310 discount in the Sweetwater Back to School sale, it's an absolute bargain well worth picking up.

Fender Locking Tuners: Was $159.99, now $124.99

For us, there's no upgrade that delivers more than a fresh set of locking tuners. They're super easy to install and over at the Fender website, this set of Strat/Tele tuners has got a tempting $35 discount in their builder's sale. They're perfect for adding some extra tuning stability to your guitar and we've had a set on our Telecaster for years now. Once you've tried them you'll never want to go back to regular tuners!

Boss FZ-1W: Was $199.99, now $169.99

The Boss FZ-1W is a rather unique prospect in that it's not based specifically on any one vintage fuzz. Rather it's a result of lots of research into fuzz pedals to bring guitarists a two-in-one stompbox that delivers vintage and modern fuzz tones. It's got a sweet $30 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment, which is great value for a very versatile fuzz pedal.

Fender Hot Rod Deluxe: $1,099.99, now $999.99

One of the most popular pedal platforms around, the Fender Hot Rod Deluxe is one of the best gigging amps for guitarists. This limited edition Tweed version has got a cheeky $100 discount over at Musician's Friend at the moment, bringing it down to the same price as the regular Hot Rod Deluxe IV. If you like to get your sound from pedals, then this is one of the best amps around for letting your stompboxes shine.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

November has arrived and with it a flurry of early Black Friday deals have landed in our inboxes. We were expecting an influx but this year has already surpassed the expectations of the writing team here at Guitar World, with pretty much every retailer and many manufacturers either going all-in on their Black Friday sale or tempting us with some sweet early savings.

First up, Sweetwater's early Black Friday sale has landed offering massive savings of up to 70% off gear. Big hitters like Mesa/Boogie, Taylor Guitars, and Universal Audio all feature