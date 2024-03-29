Guitar World deals of the week: save $450 on a Fender Strat, plus all the best deals for Easter weekend

Welcome back to a bumper edition of Deals of the Week, where we've rounded up a plentiful helping of big savings to help you celebrate the Easter weekend. From guitars to pedals, to plugins, we've got some found the best discounts for you to sink your teeth into, each curated by our team of musicians here at Guitar World.

To start you off Fender has just announced a massive 20% off flash sale over at their official website on a selection of web-exclusive guitars. It includes Affinity and Player Strats, as well as a less usual Offset Telecaster, making it a great place to pick up a fresh six-string for less.

Next on the menu is a huge 40% off Positive Grid's BIAS FX 2 amp and effects modeling software over at the Positive Grid website. We praised it massively in our review for its diversity of sound, and an impressive recent free update has brought the cab models in line with offerings from Neural DSP and Line 6, making it a superb choice for recorded guitar sounds.

To finish if you head over to Musician's Friend, you'll find there's a member's only event that gives you an extra 10% off existing sale prices. To become a member you only need to submit your email address, so it's easy enough to take advantage and bag yourself that bargain bit of gear you need.

That's it for big sales this weekend, certainly plenty to tuck into if you're feeling hungry for a new guitar, pedal, amp, or anything else. If you're suffering from option paralysis, we've hand-picked some of our favorite items for you below, all of which we rate highly. Make sure to check back next week for more deals action, and happy Easter from everyone on the Guitar World team!

Editor's picks

Fender Cory Wong Strat: <a href="https://musicians-friend.pxf.io/c/221109/1127581/14291?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musiciansfriend.com%2Fguitars%2Ffender-cory-wong-stratocaster-limited-edition-electric-guitar%2Fm02959000002000" data-link-merchant="musiciansfriend.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $2,249.99 , now $1,799.99

The signature model of funk guitar master and Vulfpeck contributor Cory Wong, this supercharged Strat is designed to Cory's personal specification. It includes a smaller Alder body, modern 'D' neck profile, and compound radius neck making it an ultra-playable machine. With a massive $450 discount over at Musician's Friend, it's the cheapest price we've ever seen this guitar listed at.

Yamaha FG800J: <a href="https://guitar-center.pxf.io/c/221109/1125892/14264?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FYamaha%2FFG800J-Solid-Spruce-Top-Dreadnought-Acoustic-Guitar-Natural-1500000377645.gc" data-link-merchant="guitarcenter.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $229.99 , now $199.99

One of the most popular beginner acoustic guitars around, the Yamaha FG800J gives you a lot of guitar for relatively little money. Already excellent value, it's got a nice $30 discount at Guitar Center at the moment, taking it down past the $200 mark. To get a solid top acoustic at this price is frankly astounding value, so well worth it even at full price.

TC Electronic Ditto: <a href="https://imp.i114863.net/c/221109/789347/11319?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweetwater.com%2Fstore%2Fdetail%2FDittoLooper--tc-electronic-ditto-looper-pedal" data-link-merchant="sweetwater.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $99 , now $83.25

With both the plus and X2 versions of this pedal occupying the top three of our best looper pedals guide, it's no secret we love the TC Electronic Ditto. With its one-knob, one-footswitch simplicity, and ultra-compact enclosure, it's a fantastic tool for practice or live performances. It's got a cheeky $15.75 over at Sweetwater which doesn't sound like much but equates to a saving of 15% on an already excellent value bit of kit.

Sonnox Oxford Inflator: <a href="https://www.pluginboutique.com/product/2-Effects/9-Limiter/492-Oxford-Inflator?a_aid=5ffdbe6f41253&data1=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="pluginboutique.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $156 , now $39

You've meticulously recorded your guitar, plotted out your VST drums, and laid down some bass, but your tracks still end up sounding quieter than those from your favorite artists. Sounds like you need a limiter plugin, and the Sonnox Oxford Inflator is a secret weapon for many pro engineers. Designed to increase the perceived volume of your songs without touching the dynamic range, this incredible plugin has got a massive $117 discount at Plugin Boutique, well worth adding to any recording guitarist's arsenal.

Squier Paranormal Offset Tele: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lqVf6/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fender.com%2Fen-US%2Fsquier-electric-guitars%2Ftelecaster%2Flimited-edition-paranormal-offset-telecaster-sh%2F0377007554.html" data-link-merchant="fender.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $449.99 , $359.99

One of the weirder guitars we've come across in the last few years, this hybrid of Offset and Telecaster is part of Squier's Paranormal range which delivers some incredible, less-than-usual instruments. With a massive $90 discount it's well below the $400 mark, a perfect match for those who are bored with typical Strat and LP-style guitars.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

