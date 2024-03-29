Guitar World deals of the week: save $450 on a Fender Strat, plus all the best deals for Easter weekend

Save yourself some big money on the best gear from all the major music retailers

Welcome back to a bumper edition of Deals of the Week, where we've rounded up a plentiful helping of big savings to help you celebrate the Easter weekend. From guitars to pedals, to plugins, we've got some found the best discounts for you to sink your teeth into, each curated by our team of musicians here at Guitar World.

To start you off Fender has just announced a massive 20% off flash sale over at their official website on a selection of web-exclusive guitars. It includes Affinity and Player Strats, as well as a less usual Offset Telecaster, making it a great place to pick up a fresh six-string for less.

Fender Cory Wong Strat: $2,249.99, now $1,799.99

Fender Cory Wong Strat: <a href="https://musicians-friend.pxf.io/c/221109/1127581/14291?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musiciansfriend.com%2Fguitars%2Ffender-cory-wong-stratocaster-limited-edition-electric-guitar%2Fm02959000002000" data-link-merchant="musiciansfriend.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$2,249.99, now $1,799.99
The signature model of funk guitar master and Vulfpeck contributor Cory Wong, this supercharged Strat is designed to Cory's personal specification. It includes a smaller Alder body, modern 'D' neck profile, and compound radius neck making it an ultra-playable machine. With a massive $450 discount over at Musician's Friend, it's the cheapest price we've ever seen this guitar listed at.

Yamaha FG800J: Was $229.99, now $199.99

Yamaha FG800J: <a href="https://guitar-center.pxf.io/c/221109/1125892/14264?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FYamaha%2FFG800J-Solid-Spruce-Top-Dreadnought-Acoustic-Guitar-Natural-1500000377645.gc" data-link-merchant="guitarcenter.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $229.99, now $199.99
One of the most popular beginner acoustic guitars around, the Yamaha FG800J gives you a lot of guitar for relatively little money. Already excellent value, it's got a nice $30 discount at Guitar Center at the moment, taking it down past the $200 mark. To get a solid top acoustic at this price is frankly astounding value, so well worth it even at full price.

TC Electronic Ditto: Was $99, now $83.25

TC Electronic Ditto: <a href="https://imp.i114863.net/c/221109/789347/11319?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweetwater.com%2Fstore%2Fdetail%2FDittoLooper--tc-electronic-ditto-looper-pedal" data-link-merchant="sweetwater.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $99, now $83.25
With both the plus and X2 versions of this pedal occupying the top three of our best looper pedals guide, it's no secret we love the TC Electronic Ditto. With its one-knob, one-footswitch simplicity, and ultra-compact enclosure, it's a fantastic tool for practice or live performances. It's got a cheeky $15.75 over at Sweetwater which doesn't sound like much but equates to a saving of 15% on an already excellent value bit of kit.

Sonnox Oxford Inflator: Was $156, now $39

Sonnox Oxford Inflator: <a href="https://www.pluginboutique.com/product/2-Effects/9-Limiter/492-Oxford-Inflator?a_aid=5ffdbe6f41253&data1=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="pluginboutique.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $156, now $39
You've meticulously recorded your guitar, plotted out your VST drums, and laid down some bass, but your tracks still end up sounding quieter than those from your favorite artists. Sounds like you need a limiter plugin, and the Sonnox Oxford Inflator is a secret weapon for many pro engineers. Designed to increase the perceived volume of your songs without touching the dynamic range, this incredible plugin has got a massive $117 discount at Plugin Boutique, well worth adding to any recording guitarist's arsenal.

Squier Paranormal Offset Tele: $449.99, $359.99

Squier Paranormal Offset Tele: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lqVf6/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fender.com%2Fen-US%2Fsquier-electric-guitars%2Ftelecaster%2Flimited-edition-paranormal-offset-telecaster-sh%2F0377007554.html" data-link-merchant="fender.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$449.99, $359.99
One of the weirder guitars we've come across in the last few years, this hybrid of Offset and Telecaster is part of Squier's Paranormal range which delivers some incredible, less-than-usual instruments. With a massive $90 discount it's well below the $400 mark, a perfect match for those who are bored with typical Strat and LP-style guitars.

