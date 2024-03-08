Guitar World deals of the week: save $500 on a Gibson, get $270 off a Fender, plus up to 40% off gear at Musician's Friend

We're back with another edition of Deals of the Week and boy have we got some doozies for you. By and large, deals have been reigned in a little as we sit in the vacuum between Christmas and Easter, but we've managed to pull together some brilliant bits of gear for you, all with superb discounts.

The headline sale for this week is Guitar Fest over at Musician's Friend, which is offering humongous savings of up to 40% off guitar gear. We've spied large discounts on Gibson, Fender, Boss, and many other major brands too, so whether you just want to spend a little on a new pedal or a lot on a fresh guitar, it's well worth checking out for yourself.

Over at Fender, we have something a little different, with some tasty 20% discounts on official parts and pickups. Upgrading your existing guitar actually makes a lot of sense in a cost-of-living crisis, and with a great selection of guitar necks and pickups on offer, it's worth browsing to see if you can save yourself some cash in the long run.

Apart from these two sales unfortunately there's not much else for guitarists out there. If you are interested in saving money on live sound gear, Sweetwater has some great deals on PA systems, in-ear-monitors, and wireless systems.

We've searched through all of the offerings from major retailers this week and handpicked some of our favorite deals that are available right now, all with hefty reductions on the regular price. As always make sure you check back next week for more bargain bangers from your friendly neighborhood guitar gurus at Guitar World.

Editor's picks

Gibson LP Traditional: Was $2,499 , now $1,999

With a stonking $500 discount, this Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V is exceptional value at Musician's Friend. It features a weight-relieved Mahogany body, two Tradbucker Alnico V pickups with an underwound neck, and an overwound bridge for a mix of vintage and modern sounds. Push-pull knobs add bucketloads of extra tones, making this an incredibly versatile instrument.

Fender Jag-Stang: Was $1,349.99 , now $1,079.99

Taking Kurt's favorite features of the Fender Jaguar and Mustang and combining them into one guitar seems like a crazy idea, but it actually works extraordinarily well. This Fender Jag-Stang has got a massive $270 reduction at Sweetwater and if you're looking or a guitar that's a little different to a regular Strat or Les Paul, it's a perfect match.

Boss Katana 50: Was $279.99 , now $239.99

The world's most popular amplifier just got that little bit cooler thanks to this awesome limited-edition white finish. With a contrasting grey grill cloth, it will stand out a mile on your backline or in your bedroom. Not only does it look fantastic but it's got a $40 discount at Guitar Center, making it even better value for money than usual.

Victory V4 The Kraken: Was $549 , now $349

This powerful preamp pedal is equipped with four tubes, making it a great way to turn any amp into a proper high-gain metal machine. Simply plug it into the effects loop of your existing amplifier to change the tonal qualities or just use it in front of the amp as a drive pedal. With a massive $200 discount at Sweetwater, it's an excellent way to change up your amp's character without splashing out on something totally new.

EHX Small Stone: Was $83.50 , now $66.80

The Electro-Harmonix Small Stone is a classic phaser pedal used by everyone from Hendrix to the Rolling Stones. Famous for its simple controls yet versatile array of sounds, it's got a $16.70 discount in the Musician's Friend Guitar Fest sale, making an already relatively cheap pedal even better value.

Fender Pure Vintage 65 pickups: $199.99 , $159.99

If you want a fresh sound for your guitar but don't necessarily have the cash for something brand new, upgrading the pickups could be the way to go. This single-coil set from Fender has got an awesome $40 discount at the official Fender shop and is the perfect way of adding some vintage vibe to any SSS-style instrument.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

