Guitar World deals of the week: save over $400 on a Jackson, get $120 off Walrus Audio, plus all the week's best guitar deals

Major sales are once again a little lacking this week, but if you're in the mood for browsing loads of discounted gear, you'll want to head over to Musician's Friend. Their Rocktober sale is offering up to 40% off, with big savings on Fender, Epiphone, Sennheiser, and many more top brands.

There's loads of amazing gear available in Reverb's Beat The Rush sale too. Aiming to help you get ahead of the forthcoming Black Friday guitar deals rush, there are huge savings of up to 44% off guitars, pedals, recording gear, and loads more. There are plenty of brand-new gear deals as well as second-hand deals to be had, well worth a browse.

Over at Guitar Center, their Guitar-a-Thon marches on, offering some phenomenal discounts of up to 35% off. There's less than a week to go until this one ends, so if you've got your heart set on buying something then you'll want to move quickly with this one.

In case you missed the last few editions, you can also get money off a huge range of discounted guitar lines over at the official Fender shop. With savings of up to $200 off series like American Professional II, American Performer, and Vintera II, it's definitely where the Fender fans want to be heading for a great deal.

Jackson X Series SLX DX: Was $899.99, now $499.99

Okay so we can get there are probably a lot of people out there who won't dig the look of this guitar, but it's a properly good shred machine at nearly half price. With a $400 discount at Musician's Friend, two powerful Jackson humbuckers, a compound radius fretboard, and a graphite-reinforced neck, it's a hell of a lot of guitar for relatively little money.

Walrus Audio Voyager: Was $219.99, now $99.99

If you're not happy with your base-level guitar tone, a preamp pedal might just be the thing to get you the sound you want. It's got a huge $120 discount over at Sweetwater and will brighten up your tone and improve the overall string-to-string clarity. It interacts really well with other drive pedals, helping your guitar tone cut through the mix in a variety of situations.

Fender Classic Series Case: $219.99, now $179.99

If you want to protect your Fender guitar, we can think of no more stylish way to do it than the Fender Classic Series guitar case. It'll fit both a Strat and a Tele, coming with a soft crushed acrylic plush interior that'll ensure you don't get any scratches on your pride and joy. With a nice $40 discount taking it below the $200 mark, it's a worthy investment to protect your guitar.

Universal Audio Evermore: Was $219, now $136.89

Universal Audio pedals have been discounted for a while now, but this is the cheapest we've seen the Evermore so far. An $82.11 reduction at the UA store on Reverb makes it phenomenal value for money, and we think it's one of the best digital reverb pedals you can buy right now.

Sennheiser HD 600: Was $449.95, now $349.95

Every musician should own a quality pair of studio headphones, and that goes for guitarists too. Whether you're doing full mixes of your own music or you need great sound for silent practice, the Sennheiser HD 600s deliver outstanding quality that'll ensure you're hearing your tone exactly as it is. A $100 discount at Musician's Friend takes them down well below the $400 mark, which is great value for a top-notch pair of cans.

Mesa/Boogie Throttle Box: Was $219, now $119

While it's not quite the tripe-rec sound in a box some might have thought, we still think the Mesa/Boogie Throttle Box is a superb distortion pedal for hard rock and metal guitar players. A dedicated mid-cut knob gets you pretty close to that fabled 'V' guitar tone Mesa amps are famous for, making it perfect for a variety of classic and modern sounds. The sturdy metal chassis ensures it'll put up with plenty of abuse, and the $100 discount at Sweetwater makes it fantastic value for money.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

November has arrived and with it a flurry of early Black Friday deals have landed in our inboxes. We were expecting an influx but this year has already surpassed the expectations of the writing team here at Guitar World, with pretty much every retailer and many manufacturers either going all-in on their Black Friday sale or tempting us with some sweet early savings.

First up, Sweetwater's early Black Friday sale has landed offering massive savings of up to 70% off gear. Big hitters like Mesa/Boogie, Taylor Guitars, and Universal Audio all feature