Guitar World deals of the week: save over $400 on a Jackson, get $120 off Walrus Audio, plus all the week's best guitar deals

Welcome back to another edition of Deals of the Week. If you're on the hunt for bargain guitar gear, then you're in the right place. We've been scouring the corners of the web for all the best deals on guitars, pedals, amps, and more, putting all the best ones in one place for you. Let's get to it.
Major sales are once again a little lacking this week, but if you're in the mood for browsing loads of discounted gear, you'll want to head over to Musician's Friend. Their Rocktober sale is offering up to 40% off, with big savings on Fender, Epiphone, Sennheiser, and many more top brands.
Editor's picks
Jackson X Series SLX DX: Was $899.99, now $499.99
Okay so we can get there are probably a lot of people out there who won't dig the look of this guitar, but it's a properly good shred machine at nearly half price. With a $400 discount at Musician's Friend, two powerful Jackson humbuckers, a compound radius fretboard, and a graphite-reinforced neck, it's a hell of a lot of guitar for relatively little money.
Walrus Audio Voyager: Was $219.99, now $99.99
If you're not happy with your base-level guitar tone, a preamp pedal might just be the thing to get you the sound you want. It's got a huge $120 discount over at Sweetwater and will brighten up your tone and improve the overall string-to-string clarity. It interacts really well with other drive pedals, helping your guitar tone cut through the mix in a variety of situations.
Fender Classic Series Case: $219.99, now $179.99
If you want to protect your Fender guitar, we can think of no more stylish way to do it than the Fender Classic Series guitar case. It'll fit both a Strat and a Tele, coming with a soft crushed acrylic plush interior that'll ensure you don't get any scratches on your pride and joy. With a nice $40 discount taking it below the $200 mark, it's a worthy investment to protect your guitar.
Universal Audio Evermore: Was $219, now $136.89
Universal Audio pedals have been discounted for a while now, but this is the cheapest we've seen the Evermore so far. An $82.11 reduction at the UA store on Reverb makes it phenomenal value for money, and we think it's one of the best digital reverb pedals you can buy right now.
Sennheiser HD 600: Was $449.95, now $349.95
Every musician should own a quality pair of studio headphones, and that goes for guitarists too. Whether you're doing full mixes of your own music or you need great sound for silent practice, the Sennheiser HD 600s deliver outstanding quality that'll ensure you're hearing your tone exactly as it is. A $100 discount at Musician's Friend takes them down well below the $400 mark, which is great value for a top-notch pair of cans.
Mesa/Boogie Throttle Box: Was $219, now $119
While it's not quite the tripe-rec sound in a box some might have thought, we still think the Mesa/Boogie Throttle Box is a superb distortion pedal for hard rock and metal guitar players. A dedicated mid-cut knob gets you pretty close to that fabled 'V' guitar tone Mesa amps are famous for, making it perfect for a variety of classic and modern sounds. The sturdy metal chassis ensures it'll put up with plenty of abuse, and the $100 discount at Sweetwater makes it fantastic value for money.