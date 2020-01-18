GW live at NAMM 2020: Get an exclusive look at Ernie Ball and Ernie Ball Music Man's treasure trove of new gear

NAMM 2020: With eight new string sets - including Mighty and Hyper Slinkys - and a bevy of new electric guitars - among them John Petrucci and Steve Lukather signatures - the fine folks at Ernie Ball certainly have their hands full at this year's NAMM show.

However, they did kindly find the time to open their doors and give Guitar World an exclusive tour of their booth - and all of the new gear contained within.

Join our host, Alexx Calise, and Ernie Ball Artist Relations Manager Robert Ochoa on their fascinating journey through the company's wide-ranging set of new releases for 2020.

You can check the tour out above, and be sure to stop by our NAMM hub for your all new gear needs!