Harley Benton adds to its budget-friendly acoustic-electric range with the beginner-focused CLG-48CE Wide NT

Hot on the heels of its new entry-level CG-45E acoustic-electric, Harley Benton continues to expand its budget-friendly acoustic guitar range with the CLG-48CE Wide NT.

The single cutaway, Grand Auditorium-shaped acoustic-electric boasts a solid spruce top on a walnut body, with a mahogany neck and 20-fret pau ferro fingerboard.

Other features include a wider 48mm nut to allow beginners, HB says, “more room on the fretboard for practicing chord shapes,” scalloped X bracing, a pau ferro bridge, black bindings and chrome die-cast tuners.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Electronics, meanwhile, are a Fishman Sonicore pickup and Fishman Presys-II Preamp System with an integrated tuner.

The guitar comes in a Hi-Gloss Natural finish and is available at a typically low price of $245.

For more info, head over to Harley Benton and Thomann Music.