Harley Benton unveils remarkably well-spec'd $90 CG-45E mahogany acoustic-electric

Harley Benton has been a pretty unstoppable force in the budget-friendly guitar gear world this year – as its $91, metal player-focused TE-20HH SBK T-type electric attests – and it would seem the company isn't letting up quite yet.

In a further expansion of its range of acoustic guitars, the German guitar co has announced the entry-level CG-45E acoustic-electric.

With a grand concert body shape, the acoustic's key features include an all-mahogany construction, modern C-shaped neck, 20-fret roseacer – aka thermally treated maple – fingerboard and a Harley Benton-designed preamp system with volume and 4-band EQ controls.

For its pretty remarkable $90 price tag, the designers of the CG-45E have displayed a keen attention to detail in terms of visuals, which include a creme body and neck binding and an abalone rosette decal.

Naturally, you're not getting a solid mahogany top for that price, but it's still an impressive spec for the money.

Other features include gold diecast tuners, a roseacer bridge and pre-installed 10-47 strings. Finishes available include Natural Satin or Vintage Burst.

The CG-45E is available now for $90/£83. For more information, head to Harley Benton.