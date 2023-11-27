Harley Benton is a champion of budget gear – but its Cyber Monday sales are somehow even cheaper

Black Friday has been and gone, but as a dedicated gearhound, you'll already know that the deals don't necessarily vanish when the clock strikes midnight. That's certainly no different this year, as European music retailer Thomann has kept its sale rolling through Cyber Monday. That sale includes some heavy discounts to its already-ultra-affordable Harley Benton brand.

The Harley Benton offerings this year cover everything from acoustics and hybrid guitars through to affordable replicas of classic models (including this classically-styled, insanely low-priced HB-35), and multi-effects pedals (in the form of the brand's none-cheaper DNAfx GiT). The effects discounts also extend to the company's excellent 'Double' series pedals.

We've trawled through the entire Cyber Monday sale list to bring you the Harley Benton deals we think are the no-brainers – and at these even lower prices and with a time limit to consider – now could be the time to take the plunge.

Harley Benton HB-35 BK Vintage: Was £175 , now £148

Harley Benton’s affordable version of the most common semi of all delivers in all the right places, and you can get it today for £148. It's got a classic maple body with a mahogany centre block, and its fitted with dual humbuckers, 2x volume and 2x tone controls, and a Tune-O-Matic-style hardtail bridge. The discounted price applies to the black finish, which also happens to be one of our favorites thanks to its universal appeal.

Harley Benton CLA-15M SolidWood: was £259 , now £225

Plenty of people pick up an affordable acoustic as a campfire/sofa strummer, reserving a higher-spec guitar for more serious use. This impressive model does both, with an all-solid construction (solid Okoume top, back and sides) that will sound great in any application. The whole thing looks stunning in the Natural Matte finish, too. At £225 this Cyber Monday, this six-string is worth serious consideration.

Harley Benton Hybrid Steel NT: Was £349 , now £299

This 'hybrid' electric/acoustic delivers magnetic electric tones as well as genuine acoustic guitar sounds. Styled like much more expensive, US-made hybrids, the slimline body features solid African mahogany with a solid spruce top and rosewood fingerboard. Electronically, there's a magnetic single coil pickup for electric tones and an under-saddle piezo for the acoustic side. You can blend between the two with the on-board controls, making this an extremely versatile guitar that can currently be snapped up for £299.

Harley Benton DNAfx GiT: Was £129 , now £111

At just £129, the Harley Benton DNAfx GiT packs some seriously heavyweight features. There are 55 amp emulations, 151 effects and 26 speaker cab impulse responses, an onboard 85-second looper, drum machine, and a full USB audio interface. That's a lot of functionality for just £111...

HB effects: Up to 60% off Double series pedals

Harley Benton's ‘Double’ series effects pedals give you two effects in one, with independent controls and switching. For Cyber Monday, Thomann has slashed the prices in half, or better on select models, with some pedals that can – for Cyber Monday – be purchased for £35. If you're looking to experiment with new tones without hurting your wallet, there's no better place to buy.

