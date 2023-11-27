Harley Benton is a champion of budget gear – but its Cyber Monday sales are somehow even cheaper

By Stuart Williams
published

There are mega savings – including £35 pedals – to be had on this already-affordable brand's electric guitars, acoustics and effects units right now

Two of the Harley Benton guitars on-sale as part of the company's Cyber Monday sale
(Image credit: Thomann)

Black Friday has been and gone, but as a dedicated gearhound, you'll already know that the deals don't necessarily vanish when the clock strikes midnight. That's certainly no different this year, as European music retailer Thomann has kept its sale rolling through Cyber Monday. That sale includes some heavy discounts to its already-ultra-affordable Harley Benton brand.  

The Harley Benton offerings this year cover everything from acoustics and hybrid guitars through to affordable replicas of classic models (including this classically-styled, insanely low-priced HB-35), and multi-effects pedals (in the form of the brand's none-cheaper DNAfx GiT). The effects discounts also extend to the company's excellent 'Double' series pedals. 

We've trawled through the entire Cyber Monday sale list to bring you the Harley Benton deals we think are the no-brainers – and at these even lower prices and with a time limit to consider – now could be the time to take the plunge.

Harley Benton HB-35 BK Vintage: Was £175

Harley Benton HB-35 BK Vintage: Was £175, now £148
Harley Benton’s affordable version of the most common semi of all delivers in all the right places, and you can get it today for £148. It's got a classic maple body with a mahogany centre block, and its fitted with dual humbuckers, 2x volume and 2x tone controls, and a Tune-O-Matic-style hardtail bridge. The discounted price applies to the black finish, which also happens to be one of our favorites thanks to its universal appeal.

View Deal
Harley Benton CLA-15M SolidWood: was £259

Harley Benton CLA-15M SolidWood: was £259, now £225
Plenty of people pick up an affordable acoustic as a campfire/sofa strummer, reserving a higher-spec guitar for more serious use. This impressive model does both, with an all-solid construction (solid Okoume top, back and sides) that will sound great in any application. The whole thing looks stunning in the Natural Matte finish, too. At £225 this Cyber Monday, this six-string is worth serious consideration.

View Deal
Harley Benton Hybrid Steel NT: Was £349

Harley Benton Hybrid Steel NT: Was £349, now £299
This 'hybrid' electric/acoustic delivers magnetic electric tones as well as genuine acoustic guitar sounds. Styled like much more expensive, US-made hybrids, the slimline body features solid African mahogany with a solid spruce top and rosewood fingerboard. Electronically, there's a magnetic single coil pickup for electric tones and an under-saddle piezo for the acoustic side. You can blend between the two with the on-board controls, making this an extremely versatile guitar that can currently be snapped up for £299.

View Deal
Harley Benton DNAfx GiT: Was £129

Harley Benton DNAfx GiT: Was £129, now £111
At just £129, the Harley Benton DNAfx GiT packs some seriously heavyweight features. There are 55 amp emulations, 151 effects and 26 speaker cab impulse responses, an onboard 85-second looper, drum machine, and a full USB audio interface. That's a lot of functionality for just £111...

View Deal
HB effects: Up to 60% off Double series pedals

HB effects: Up to 60% off Double series pedals
Harley Benton's ‘Double’ series effects pedals give you two effects in one, with independent controls and switching. For Cyber Monday, Thomann has slashed the prices in half, or better on select models, with some pedals that can – for Cyber Monday – be purchased for £35. If you're looking to experiment with new tones without hurting your wallet, there's no better place to buy.

View Deal

Explore more Thomann Cyberweek deals

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Stuart Williams
Stuart Williams

Stuart is a freelancer for Guitar World and heads up Total Guitar magazine's gear section. He formerly edited Total Guitar and Rhythm magazines in the UK and has been playing guitar and drums for over two decades (his arms are very tired). When he's not working on the site, he can be found gigging and depping in function bands and the odd original project.