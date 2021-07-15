Harley Benton pays homage to the golden era of rock 'n' roll with all-new $198 DC-60 Junior

Harley Benton has introduced a new-for-2021 electric guitar model, the DC-60 Junior – a sleek SG-style double-cut that harks back to "the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll."

Available in elegant Faded Cherry and contemporary Pelham Blue colorways – as well as a left-handed option – Harley Benton aims to hit another high-gain home run with this sub–$200 six-string, which boasts a vintage-style aesthetic design and some impressive functional appointments.

Build-wise, the instantly recognizable body shape has been crafted from mahogany, as has the C-profile neck. An amaranth fretboard, adorned with 22 medium jumbo frets, white dot inlays and a graphite nut, also makes the cut.

Image 1 of 4 Harley Benton DC-60 Junior in Faded Cherry (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 4 Harley Benton DC-60 Junior LH in Faded Cherry (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 4 Harley Benton DC-60 Junior in Pelham Blue (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 4 of 4 Harley Benton DC-60 Junior LH in Pelham Blue (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The stripped-back spec sheet also has room for a single Roswell P90D Alnico-5 Dog Ear pickup – a sonic appointment that keeps in line with the guitar’s aesthetic and tonal design brief.

Controlled via a volume and tone knob, the P-90 promises to provide a plethora of old-school sounds, including gritty overdrives and crunchy blues tones. While it may not be an exact sonic replica of the P-90s found in vintage SG Juniors, the Roswell is known to be more than capable of conjuring up some seriously impressive tones.

Also found on the brand’s single-cut SC-Junior, the Roswell is a sure-fire introductory P-90, one that can clean up when dialed back but that can also beef up chords when requested.

Both the right-handed and left-handed DC-60 Juniors are available now for $198.

For more information, head over to Harley Benton.