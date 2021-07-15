Trending

Harley Benton pays homage to the golden era of rock 'n' roll with all-new $198 DC-60 Junior

A Roswell P90D Alnico-5 Dog Ear pickup, mahogany body and amaranth fretboard head up Harley Benton's latest affordable throwback offering

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton has introduced a new-for-2021 electric guitar model, the DC-60 Junior – a sleek SG-style double-cut that harks back to "the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll."

Available in elegant Faded Cherry and contemporary Pelham Blue colorways – as well as a left-handed option – Harley Benton aims to hit another high-gain home run with this sub–$200 six-string, which boasts a vintage-style aesthetic design and some impressive functional appointments.

Build-wise, the instantly recognizable body shape has been crafted from mahogany, as has the C-profile neck. An amaranth fretboard, adorned with 22 medium jumbo frets, white dot inlays and a graphite nut, also makes the cut.

Image 1 of 4

Harley Benton DC-60 Junior

Harley Benton DC-60 Junior in Faded Cherry (Image credit: Harley Benton)
Image 2 of 4

Harley Benton DC-60 Junior

Harley Benton DC-60 Junior LH in Faded Cherry (Image credit: Harley Benton)
Image 3 of 4

Harley Benton DC-60 Junior

Harley Benton DC-60 Junior in Pelham Blue (Image credit: Harley Benton)
Image 4 of 4

Harley Benton DC-60 Junior

Harley Benton DC-60 Junior LH in Pelham Blue (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The stripped-back spec sheet also has room for a single Roswell P90D Alnico-5 Dog Ear pickup – a sonic appointment that keeps in line with the guitar’s aesthetic and tonal design brief.

Controlled via a volume and tone knob, the P-90 promises to provide a plethora of old-school sounds, including gritty overdrives and crunchy blues tones. While it may not be an exact sonic replica of the P-90s found in vintage SG Juniors, the Roswell is known to be more than capable of conjuring up some seriously impressive tones.

Also found on the brand’s single-cut SC-Junior, the Roswell is a sure-fire introductory P-90, one that can clean up when dialed back but that can also beef up chords when requested.

Both the right-handed and left-handed DC-60 Juniors are available now for $198.

For more information, head over to Harley Benton.

Matt Owen

Matt is a Trainee News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.