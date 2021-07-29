Harley Benton treats its impressively appointed EX-84 Modern to four fresh finishes, starting at $298

Harley Benton has decked out its uber-affordable Explorer-style EX-84 Modern electric guitar with a handful of clean and contemporary colorways.

Now available in the more modern Benton Blue and Shell Pink finishes, as well as the tried-and-trusted Vintage White and Black hues, the new-look EX-84 Modern remains true to its original spec sheet, featuring a number of impressively robust appointments and pickup options.

Build-wise, the 24.72”-scale length axe boasts a mahogany body and slim taper-C-profile neck, as well as an ebony fingerboard fitted with 22 Extra Jumbo frets and white dot inlays.

Other functional features include a GraphTech Tusq XL nut, a WSC tune-o-matic bridge and Grover locking tuners.

Image 1 of 4 Harley Benton EX-84 Modern in Shell Pink (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 4 Harley Benton EX-84 Modern in Benton Blue (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 4 Harley Benton EX-84 Modern in Vintage White (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 4 of 4 Harley Benton EX-84 Modern in Black (Image credit: Harley Benton)

In the pickup department, the EX-84 Modern can come equipped with either a pair of active Roswell’s or EMG’s, depending on the chosen color. While the Black iteration is only offered in an EMG-loaded configuration, the Vintage White, Benton Blue and Shell Pink versions can come equipped with either option.

While the available EMGs are the EMG 81 active bridge and EMG 60 active neck humbuckers, those who opt for the Roswells will receive an axe loaded with the Roswell LZ51 active bridge and Roswell LZ56 active neck pickups.

Either way, the pickups are tweaked via the industry-standard control layout comprising a three-way switch, as well as master controls for volume and tone parameters.

As you’d expect, the EMG-fitted six-strings carry a slightly more premium price tag, though still come in under the $400 bracket – $395, to be precise. The Roswell-loaded models, meanwhile, are available for $298.

Both options are available now. Head over to Harley Benton to find out more.

The freshly styled EX-84 Moderns join up with the recently released, southpaw friendly EX-84 LH Modern and EX-76 LH Classic.