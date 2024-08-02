“Embrace the DIY spirit and experience the joy of playing a guitar you’ve built yourself”: Harley Benton launches three new ‘build your own guitar’ kits – starting from $117

Thomann’s budget gear firm extends its entry-level guitar-building kits with okoume and basswood six-strings inspired by V and Explorer shapes

Harley Benton Guitar Kit
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Budget gear co Harley Benton has launched three new DIY electric guitar kits for aspiring luthiers and hobbyist tinkerers alike to build their own flying V and Explorer-shaped guitars. 

The Extreme-76, Extreme-84, and Victory kits deliver all the parts for electric guitars in an Air Fix and Lego-like setup – that is, players will get the joy of piecing their axe together. 

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.