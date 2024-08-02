“Embrace the DIY spirit and experience the joy of playing a guitar you’ve built yourself”: Harley Benton launches three new ‘build your own guitar’ kits – starting from $117

Budget gear co Harley Benton has launched three new DIY electric guitar kits for aspiring luthiers and hobbyist tinkerers alike to build their own flying V and Explorer-shaped guitars.

The Extreme-76, Extreme-84, and Victory kits deliver all the parts for electric guitars in an Air Fix and Lego-like setup – that is, players will get the joy of piecing their axe together.

As such, there’s a huge scope for personalization; will you keep the natural wood grain finishes they come with, or go wild with the blank canvas to create something more reflective of your personality?

All kits include a body, neck, and all relevant hardware, electronics, and fastenings to get these instruments riff-ready.

The Extreme-76 and Extreme-84 kits deliver Explorer-inspired silhouettes, coming with okoume bodies and necks with a sleek natural finish. They offer 22-fret roseacer fretboards, tune-o-matic fixed bridges, a pair of humbuckers, and die-cast tuners – with hardware chrome in the ’84 kit and black in the ’76.

The ’84 kit comes with own-brand HBZ (bridge) and HBX Active (neck) humbuckers, and nondescript ‘buckers in the ’76.

For those who adore a V-shaped axe, the Victory kit comprises a similar itinerary, save for basswood replacing Okoume for its neck and body. The hardware is chrome and it‘s the ’76's humbuckers here, too.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

All three kits are rounded out by two volume controls – one for each pickup – a master tone and a three-way pickup switch.

Strings (.010-.046) are also included – let’s be honest, it would be a travesty if they weren’t – but Harley Benton adds that “some basic skills and tolls are required”.

“These three new Harley Benton electric guitar kits offer musicians the perfect opportunity to build a custom instrument tailored to their style and needs, embracing the DIY spirit and experiencing the joy of playing a guitar you’ve built yourself,” says the Thomann-owned firm.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Some may turn their nose up at the concept of, not only a budget axe, but also one you have to assemble yourself. How good could it be?

The truth is that HB has a tidy reputation for quality builds that don't break the bank – hell, they don't even dent the brickwork.

In recent months, it has dropped a contender for the best-value electric guitar of 2024 in the ST-Modern Plus HSS, a range of Fender-inspired basses, and even dipped into the smart guitar market with the $270 TravelMate-E.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The kits are priced at $117 for the Victory and Extreme-76 sets, and $144 for the '84.

If these new shapes aren't to your liking, there are also HB kits for Strat, Tele, Les Paul, Jaguar, 335 and many more body shapes. It’s fairly exhaustive.

Head to Harley Benton to learn more about its new electric guitar kits.