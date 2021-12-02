Harley Benton unveils four new high-performance Fusion-III electric guitars

Rounding off a stellar year – which has included the ultra-cheap, 27-strong MiniStomp series of pedals, sub-$40 World-S and World-C soprano and concert ukuleles, and new southpaw-friendly, metal-minded Amarok models, to name a handful of its killer product announcements – Harley Benton has announced four new impressively spec'd electric guitars in its Fusion-III range.

First up is the double humbucker-equipped Fusion-III HH, which sports a nyatoh body with a flame maple veneer finished in Transparent Purple, bolt-on roasted Canadian flame maple neck with a C-shape profile, 24-fret roasted maple fingerboard with clay dot inlays and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo system.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Electronics include a pair of HAF Alnico-5 humbuckers, controlled via master volume and tone pots, with the latter boasting push-pull functionally for coil splitting.

Next is a trio of models each sporting a humbucker-single-coil-humbucker pickup configuration. Each also features a coil-split function in the humbucker circuit for an even greater variety of available tones.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

All three sport nyatoh bodies with flame maple veneers, but boast Trans Purple, Cherry and Charcoal Burst finishes, respectively. Each of these models are available with either a Canadian flame maple neck and matching fingerboard or a Canadian maple neck with an ebony fingerboard.

Other features present on each model include a Wilkinson 50IIK two-point tremolo system with locking tuners, Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut, natural wooden binding, chrome hardware and a 648mm scale length.

Price-wise, the Fusion-III HH is available now for $498, while the price for all three HSH models varies depending on neck and fingerboard configuration. For more information, head to Harley Benton.