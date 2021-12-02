Trending

Harley Benton unveils four new high-performance Fusion-III electric guitars

The lineup includes one double-humbucker model, and three HSH guitars with coil-splittable humbuckers for a massive variety of tones

Rounding off a stellar year – which has included the ultra-cheap, 27-strong MiniStomp series of pedals, sub-$40 World-S and World-C soprano and concert ukuleles, and new southpaw-friendly, metal-minded Amarok models, to name a handful of its killer product announcements – Harley Benton has announced four new impressively spec'd electric guitars in its Fusion-III range.

First up is the double humbucker-equipped Fusion-III HH, which sports a nyatoh body with a flame maple veneer finished in Transparent Purple, bolt-on roasted Canadian flame maple neck with a C-shape profile, 24-fret roasted maple fingerboard with clay dot inlays and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo system.

Electronics include a pair of HAF Alnico-5 humbuckers, controlled via master volume and tone pots, with the latter boasting push-pull functionally for coil splitting.

Next is a trio of models each sporting a humbucker-single-coil-humbucker pickup configuration. Each also features a coil-split function in the humbucker circuit for an even greater variety of available tones.

All three sport nyatoh bodies with flame maple veneers, but boast Trans Purple, Cherry and Charcoal Burst finishes, respectively. Each of these models are available with either a Canadian flame maple neck and matching fingerboard or a Canadian maple neck with an ebony fingerboard. 

Other features present on each model include a Wilkinson 50IIK two-point tremolo system with locking tuners, Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut, natural wooden binding, chrome hardware and a 648mm scale length.

Price-wise, the Fusion-III HH is available now for $498, while the price for all three HSH models varies depending on neck and fingerboard configuration. For more information, head to Harley Benton.

