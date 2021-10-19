Harley Benton unveils eye-catching, sub-$40 World-S and World-C soprano and concert ukuleles

Harley Benton has strengthen its already-solid ukulele game – which currently includes a multi-colored array of $27 soprano ukes, a DIY ukulele kit and a pair of Hawaiian tattoo-adorned mini strummers – with the striking World-S and World-C ukuleles.

Soprano and concert models, respectively, the World-S and World-C ukes boast linden bodies decorated with hugely colorful and eye-catching graphics. Both models are available in 14 designs: Elixir, Mahori, Deep Ocean, Vintage, Passion, Buenos Aires, Mexico, Sunshine, Pampa, The Shine, Circus, Purple Forest, Fresh Aqua and Summer.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Both models share many of the same specs, including an okoume neck, walnut fretboard, natural-finished headstock, chrome tuners, a bone nut and saddle, walnut bridge and Aquila strings.

Naturally, due to the difference in size between concert and soprano ukuleles, the World-S has 15 frets while the World-C has 18.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Says Harley Benton: “The new World-S and World-C soprano and concert ukes are everything a uke should be, as a serious piece of kit for practiced musicians, a creative songwriting tool, a campfire accompaniment or simple a low-cost first instrument that's fun and easy to learn.”

Ukuleles in the World-C concert series are priced at $38, while the models in the World-S soprano series are $38. For more information, head to Harley Benton.