Harley Benton decks out its $387 dual-humbucker Fusion-T model with fresh finishes and a flame maple neck

Harley Benton means business. In this week alone, the champion of budget-friendly guitar gear has launched an insanely affordable, 27-strong lineup of micro effects pedals and unveiled an impressively spec’d range of SC and DC models.

If you thought HB planned to rest on its laurels after such a busy few days, you’d be wrong, as the brand has announced yet another release: a revamped version of its flagship Fusion-T HH model.

The lineup overhaul is headed up by a palette of bold, striking and contemporary colorways, as well as all-new necks.

In terms of aesthetics, the new-look Tele-style model arrives in a choice of either Ice Blue Gloss, Shell Pink Satin, Flame Bengal Burst Gloss, Dark Pink Gloss, Daphne Blue Satin or Silver Sparkle Gloss finishes, which cover the guitar’s sapele body.

Image 1 of 6 Harley Benton Fusion-T HH Roasted in Dark Pink Gloss (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 6 Harley Benton Fusion-T HH Roasted in Ice Blue Gloss (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 6 Harley Benton Fusion-T HH Roasted in Shell Pink Satin (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 4 of 6 Harley Benton Fusion-T HH Roasted in Daphne Blue Satin (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 5 of 6 Harley Benton Fusion-T HH Roasted in Silver Sparkle Gloss (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 6 of 6 Harley Benton Fusion-T HH Roasted in Flame Bengal Burst (Image credit: Harley Benton)

A premium-looking Canadian flame maple neck – sporting a modern-C profile, 12”-radius roasted hard maple fretboard and ivory dot inlays – is joined by 22 medium jumbo stainless steel frets and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

As for hardware, the Fusion-T HH Roasted comes equipped with a Wilkinson 50IIK two-point tremolo system and WSC staggered locking die-cast tuners.

No change has been made in the pickup department, with the freshly finished Fusion-T featuring a Roswell HAF-B Alnico V bridge and Roswell HAF-N Alnico V neck humbucker.

These are at the mercy of a fairly streamlined-yet-versatile control layout, which boasts master volume and master tone knobs, the latter of which comes loaded with a coil-splitting push/pull pot, as well as a three-way blade switch.

The Harley Benton Fusion-T HH Roasted is available now for $387.

Head over to Harley Benton to learn more.