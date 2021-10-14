Harley Benton decks out its $387 dual-humbucker Fusion-T model with fresh finishes and a flame maple neck

Harley Benton means business. In this week alone, the champion of budget-friendly guitar gear has launched an insanely affordable, 27-strong lineup of micro effects pedals and unveiled an impressively spec’d range of SC and DC models.
If you thought HB planned to rest on its laurels after such a busy few days, you’d be wrong, as the brand has announced yet another release: a revamped version of its flagship Fusion-T HH model.
The lineup overhaul is headed up by a palette of bold, striking and contemporary colorways, as well as all-new necks.
In terms of aesthetics, the new-look Tele-style model arrives in a choice of either Ice Blue Gloss, Shell Pink Satin, Flame Bengal Burst Gloss, Dark Pink Gloss, Daphne Blue Satin or Silver Sparkle Gloss finishes, which cover the guitar’s sapele body.
A premium-looking Canadian flame maple neck – sporting a modern-C profile, 12”-radius roasted hard maple fretboard and ivory dot inlays – is joined by 22 medium jumbo stainless steel frets and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.
As for hardware, the Fusion-T HH Roasted comes equipped with a Wilkinson 50IIK two-point tremolo system and WSC staggered locking die-cast tuners.
No change has been made in the pickup department, with the freshly finished Fusion-T featuring a Roswell HAF-B Alnico V bridge and Roswell HAF-N Alnico V neck humbucker.
These are at the mercy of a fairly streamlined-yet-versatile control layout, which boasts master volume and master tone knobs, the latter of which comes loaded with a coil-splitting push/pull pot, as well as a three-way blade switch.
The Harley Benton Fusion-T HH Roasted is available now for $387.
Head over to Harley Benton to learn more.