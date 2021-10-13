Harley Benton unveils impressively spec’d DLX and LTD versions of its double-cut and single-cut electrics, starting from $290

The champion of affordable electric guitars Harley Benton has returned with three all-new wallet-friendly six-strings: Deluxe and Limited Edition iterations of its flagship single-cut and double-cut models.

Two double-cut versions – the DC-DLX and DC-LTD – will join up with the rest of Harley Benton’s SG-inspired arsenal, currently populated by the DC-60 Junior and entry-level DC-Custom.

A sole single-cut, dubbed the SC-DLX, has also been released, with the trio of six-strings starting from a modest $290 while simultaneously boasting an impressively curated spec sheet.

Highlights in the aesthetic department include gold hardware, as well as seven-ply headstock binding and trapezoid inlays. A huge collection of High-Gloss colorways are available, with Pelham Blue, Black, Daphne Blue and Satin Shell Pink heading up the finish department.

In terms of hardware, each axe boasts appointments from Japanese manufacturer Gotoh, including a gold tune-o-matic bridge and Kluson-style tuners.

Build-wise, both the DLX and LTD double-cut guitars feature a solid nyatoh body and set-in, C-shape mahogany neck. 305mm-radius rosewood fretboards also make the cut, propped up double action truss rods and fingerboard binding.

Where the pair differentiate is in the fret department. While the LTD features 22 silver nickel medium jumbo frets, the DLX comes equipped with 22 Blacksmith stainless steel medium jumbo frets.

Additionally, the LTD version swaps out the DLX's black pickguard for a slightly more suave gold alternative.

Aside from this, the DCs are practically the same – both come equipped with a pair of Tesla VR-2 Alnico V humbuckers, controlled via a three-way switch, master volume knob and coil-splitting push/pull tone pot. Both also feature 43mm GraphTech TUSQ nuts.

The Harley Benton DC-LTD is available now for $290. The DC-DLX, meanwhile, is currently listing for $309, owing to the stainless steel frets.

As for the single-cut, Harley Benton’s SC-DLX features a weight-relieved nyatoh body with an arched top, complemented with seven-ply body binding. Again, a C-shape set-in mahogany neck is included, topped with a rosewood fretboard.

22 Blacksmith stainless steel medium jumbo frets find their way on to the SC-DLX spec sheet, which also includes a double action truss rod, trapezoid inlays and a GraphTech TUSQ nut.

Under the hood, Harley Benton’s favored Tesla VR-2 Alnico V humbuckers crop up once again, and are tweaked via two pickup-specific volume controls and a master tone knob that has coil-splitting capabilities.

The SC-DLX is available now for $339.

To find out more, head over to Harley Benton.