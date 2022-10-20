Harley Benton puts its own spin on the Jazz Bass with the new budget-friendly JB series

By Nick Wells
( Bass Player )
published

All but one of these Jazz-style beginner basses bear sub-$150 price tags

Harley Benton JB-62CC Bass
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton's ever-expanding guitar range has been bolstered by its latest wave of Jazz-style basses. Each comes with a sleek poplar body, a bolt-on Canadian maple neck – complete with a C shape profile – 20 medium frets and classic dot inlays.

The Roswell JBA alnico pickups are wired to individual volume controls and a master tone control to help achieve that trademark J Bass tone. Harley Benton is keen to point out, however, that the two pickups can be played clean, or added with layers of dirt, while still providing clear note-deﬁnition.

Available in seven new ﬁnishes including Sunburst, Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Olympic White, Lake Placid Blue, Dakota Red and Black, other noteworthy additions to the JB-62CC line include a premium chrome bridge, graphite nut and a set of D’Addario EXL165 bass strings.

Image 1 of 7
Harley Benton JB-62CC Bass
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The JB-62CC is available now for $148. The left-handed model is priced at $156.

For more information, head over to Harley Benton (opens in new tab).

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.