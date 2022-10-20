Harley Benton puts its own spin on the Jazz Bass with the new budget-friendly JB series

Harley Benton's ever-expanding guitar range has been bolstered by its latest wave of Jazz-style basses. Each comes with a sleek poplar body, a bolt-on Canadian maple neck – complete with a C shape profile – 20 medium frets and classic dot inlays.



The Roswell JBA alnico pickups are wired to individual volume controls and a master tone control to help achieve that trademark J Bass tone. Harley Benton is keen to point out, however, that the two pickups can be played clean, or added with layers of dirt, while still providing clear note-deﬁnition.

Available in seven new ﬁnishes including Sunburst, Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Olympic White, Lake Placid Blue, Dakota Red and Black, other noteworthy additions to the JB-62CC line include a premium chrome bridge, graphite nut and a set of D’Addario EXL165 bass strings.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Harley Benton ) (Image credit: Harley Benton ) (Image credit: Harley Benton ) (Image credit: Harley Benton ) (Image credit: Harley Benton ) (Image credit: Harley Benton ) (Image credit: Harley Benton )



The JB-62CC is available now for $148. The left-handed model is priced at $156.

For more information, head over to Harley Benton (opens in new tab).