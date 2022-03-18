Harley Benton expands sub-$500 acoustic guitar line with 2 full-size strummers, 2 hollowbody hybrids and a parlor model

This year, Harley Benton has already released a host of new products, including the sub-$150, dual-active humbucker ST-20HH, four new ukuleles and a pair of adjustable pedalboards, the SpaceShip Flex 5085 and 4070, to name a few.

And determined to maintain one of the most consistent product release schedules in the biz, the affordable guitar gear purveyor has unveiled a plethora of new acoustic guitar models.

They include a pair of full size strummers – the grand auditorium-shaped CLG-14SE and orchestra-sized CLG-14SM; two hybrid guitars – a steel-string and a nylon-string; and the CLP-12SM – a parlor-sized acoustic available in two colorways. Let's take a closer look at each of their specs below.

CLG-14SE and CLG-14SM

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The acoustic-electric CLG-14SE and CLG-14SM share many of the same specs, including a solid Sitka spruce top, bolt-on C-shape neck, traditional X bracing, 650mm scale length, 20 frets and an onboard Harley Benton-designed piezo pickup system – the HB-03 – with a preamp and integrated tuner.

The CLG-14SE sports a grand auditorium build, laminated striped ebony back and sides, composite fingerboard and abalone dot inlays, while the CLG-14SM features an orchestra shape, African mahogany back and sides, purpleheart fingerboard and Harley Benton-designed split abalone inlays.

The satin-finished CLG-14SE retails at $240, while the orange gloss-finished CLG-14SM is priced at $250.

Hybrid Steel and Hybrid Nylon

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Chief among the specs of the Hybrid Steel and Hybrid Nylon is a hollowbody construction, offering the tones of an acoustic and the feel of an electric guitar.

Both feature a Harley Benton-designed piezo pickup system, but the Hybrid Steel takes this a step further and adds a magnetic pickup, enabling players to switch between acoustic and electric tones on the fly, or indeed blend them for a unique palette of sounds.

With the exception of body material – the Hybrid Steel is built using African mahogany, and the Hybrid Nylon using solid spruce – both guitars share the same specs, including a bolt-on C-shaped neck, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard with abalone dot inlays, Indian rosewood bridge and 628mm scale length.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Hybrid Steel comes in Natural Gloss and Black Gloss colorways and is priced at $438, while the Hybrid Nylon is only available in Natural Gloss and also retails at $438.

CLP-12SM

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Lastly, Harley Benton has introduced the CLP-12SM, a parlor-sized acoustic available in two finishes: Brown Burst and Black.

It features a solid Sitka spruce top, African mahogany back and sides, traditional X bracing, maple and abalone bindings, a C-shape African mahogany neck, 19-fret purpleheart fingerboard with Harley Benton-designed abalone inlays and an abalone rosette.

Other features include a 628mm scale length, 43mm bone nut, purpleheart bridge, antique brass open-back tuners and a HB-03 piezo pickup system and preamp with a tuner.

The CLP-12SM is available for $329.

For more information on any of these new models, head to Harley Benton.