Harley Benton adds 6 fresh colorways across its sub-$500 Fusion-III and Fusion-T electric guitar ranges

Harley Benton is on a winning run at the moment, after boosting its offset offerings with newly finished JA-60CC electric guitars and bolstering its bass guitar catalog with the budget-friendly JB series.

Now, the champion of affordable guitar gear has maintained its fine form by pulling the curtain back on newly finished iterations of its Stratocaster-style Fusion-III and Telecaster-inspired Fusion-T models.

Specifically, six suave and sleek finishes have been unveiled – three for each model – which range from bold solid colors to more aesthetically intriguing burst hues.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Fusion-III range can be broken down into HH and HSS-configured versions, with the former now arriving in a wild Flame Bengal Burst. The sonically souped-up alternative, meanwhile, is now available in Flame Natural and Matte Army Drab.

In terms of specs, both guitars feature almost identical spec sheets, with the only differences arriving in the electronic and hardware departments.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Fusion-III HH comes equipped with, unsurprisingly, two humbuckers – a Roswell LAF-B4 and Roswell LAF-N4, to be precise – as well as a WSC Hipshot-style hardtail bridge.

In comparison, its HSS-configured counterpart pairs a Roswell HAF-B Alnico-5 humbucker with Roswell S74-M and Roswell S74-N single-coils, and boasts a Wilkinson WV550IIK tremolo.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Aside from that, the guitars are the same, featuring a nyatoh body and bolt-on roasted Canadian hard maple neck that sports a Modern-C profile. Joining the neck is a 12”-radius fretboard of the same material, which in turn is topped with clay dot inlays, 24 medium jumbo stainless steel frets and a GraphTech TUSQ nut.

Other notable appointments include Jinho JN-07 locking tuners and a control circuit that comprises a five-way selector switch, and master volume and tone controls, with the latter offering a push/pull coil-split.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Joining the double-cuts is a T-type single-cut – the Fusion-TT HH – which is available in tremolo and hardtail-equipped iterations. In terms of new finishes, the tremolo-loaded version is now available in Flame Blue Burst, Satin White and Satin Black, while its hardtail counterpart also flashes a Flame Blue Burst colorway.

With the only difference between models coming in the form of the Wilkinson 50IIK two-point tremolo and WSC HPS-6 custom hardtail, the Fusion-TT features many of the same features as its Strat-style sibling.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

That means there’s a nyatoh body, roasted Canadian maple neck and fretboard – this time topped with only 22 medium jumbo stainless steel frets – and a GraphTech TUSQ XL nut.

Other appointments include a 12” radius, 25.5” scale length and a pair of HAF Alnico 5 humbuckers controlled via master volume and tone knobs – the latter of which doubles as a coil-splitting push/pull pot – and a three-way switch.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Just like most of Harley Benton’s guitars, the Fusion-III and Fusion-T models carry affordable price tags.

While the Flame Bengal Burst Fusion-II HH is available for $392, the Flame Natural and Matte Army Drab models are available for $440 and $390, respectively.

As for the Fusion-Ts, both the tremolo- and hardtail-equipped models can be scooped up for $440.

To find out more, head over to Harley Benton (opens in new tab).