Harley Benton boosts its offset offerings with newly finished $177 JA-60CC model

Harley Benton has introduced five freshly finished, wallet-friendly offset models, which join its old JA series of electric guitars.

Otherwise retaining most of the same specs that were found on the old JA-60 model, the JA-60CC arrives in a choice of either Seafoam Green, Inca Silver, Shell Pink, Dakota Red and Lake Placid Blue.

Additionally, the sub-$200 model is also available in left-handed orientation, with southpaws having the choice of either Lake Placid Blue or Seafoam Green.

Aside from the suave and surf-y colorways, the JA-60CC is a faithful return to the JA’s roots, with each model boasting a no-frills spec sheet that “pays homage to the classic design that inspired countless shoegaze, alternative and indie records”.

Build-wise, it boasts a basswood body, which is attached to a caramelized Canadian maple neck – complete with a C profile – and a 21-fret laurel fretboard. While on the topic of the ‘board, it flashes fancy block inlays and a 25.5” scale length, as well as a 42mm-wide nut.

Other notable appointments include deluxe chrome hardware, a fixed bridge and Kluson-style tuners, with tones coming by way of two Roswell JM Alnico-5 pickups that are at the mercy of master volume and tone controls, and a three-way toggle switch.

The JA-60CC is available now for $177.

For more information, head over to Harley Benton (opens in new tab).

Harley Benton is on something of an offset hype at the moment. Last month, it unveiled the stealthy JA-Baritone, which looked to be Benton’s version of the cult classic Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster.

Aside from its offset activities, Harley Benton has had an immensely productive 2022, launching the EMG-packed Fusion models, the $150 R-446 shred machine and the Mosrite-inspired MR series.

It’s also unveiled the sub-$150 ST-20HH, $148 double-bound TE-62DB and bolstered its acoustic lineup.