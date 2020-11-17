Harley Benton aims its new sub-$150 basses at hard-rock and metal players

The designers over at Harley Benton appear to be working at warp speed these days. In a short space of time they've unveiled everything from all-new electric guitar models to budget-friendly acoustic guitars, and even a DIY ukulele kit.

And now, in a new offering for bassists, the company has announced two new sub-$150 four- and five-string bass guitar models – the MB-4 and MB-5 – that appear to be the low-end counterparts to the company's $91 TE-20HH SBK T-type guitar.

Both bass models feature the same set of specs – aside, of course, from string count – including a basswood body, a bolt-on, D-shaped maple neck, and a 21-fret roseacer fingerboard.

Image 1 of 2 Harley Benton MB-4 SBK (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 2 Harley Benton MB-5 SBK (Image credit: Harley Benton)

A single Harley Benton-designed humbucker promises powerful tones, while a neat split-coil design allows you to tailor the output via the bass's dual volume knobs.

Other features include a die-cast bridge, Satin Black finish – with color-matched headstock – and black hardware.

The MB-4 and MB-5 are available now for $131 and $141, respectively. For more information, head to Harley Benton.