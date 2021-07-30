The new Harmony Silhouette with Bigsby adds a... well, you guessed it

Harmony has lifted the lid on a new variation of its leading offset model, the Silhouette with Bigsby.

The overhauled solidbody Silhouette was first unveiled at Winter NAMM back in 2018, as part of Harmony’s wider revamp, and the new update adds a Bigbsy B5 vibrato.

Harmony’s Gerald Hooper said: “The Silhouette has seen incredible reception and demand from around the world and we’ve received so many requests to add a vibrato option to the model.

“The Bigsby B5 is the perfect choice, a vibrato system iconic for its smooth action and tasteful pitch-bending capabilities, it complements the Silhouette perfectly and brings the playing experience to a whole new level.”

The rest of the appointments on the Silhouette with Bigsby are unaltered from the usual model.

The new vibrato is mounted on an alder body with nitrocellulose finish and the guitar also offers an 25” scale length ebony fretboard, maple neck, gold foil mini humbuckers and locking tuners.

The Harmony Silhouette with Bigsby should ship next month with a price of $1,549 (US MAP). For more information, head to harmony.co.