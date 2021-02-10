H.E.R shortlisted for Best Original Song at 2021 Academy Awards

After a busy few months serving blistering performances on numerous talk shows – including Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – gracing the world with her six-string wizardry at the Super Bowl and releasing her debut signature guitar with Fender, H.E.R. has raised the bar once again, securing herself an Oscar nomination.

She's up for the award in the Best Original Song category for Fight For You, her R&B-flavored contribution to historical drama Judas and the Black Messiah. The track also earned her a spot on the shortlist of the Golden Globes category of the same name.

Also in the running for the award are Janelle Monáe – for Turntables, her Hendrixian composition for All In: The Fight for Democracy – Celeste – for Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – and Leslie Odom Jr – for his acoustic blinder Speak Now, from One Night in Miami.

Several comedians are also up for the award, including Sacha Baron Cohen for Wuhan Flu from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Will Ferrell and My Marianne for Husavik, from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor has also earned himself two nominations in the Best Original Score category for his work on biographical drama Mank, and Disney/Pixar's Soul.

Nine other categories have also had their shortlists announced, including International Feature Film, Documentary Feature and Live Action Short Film. You can view the full list of nominations over at the Oscars website.

The Academy Awards are set to be held in-person on April 25, after its initial February date was postponed. The remaining nominations are to be announced March 15. Check out the full list of nominations for Best Original Song and Best Original Score below:

Best Original Song

Janelle Monáe – Turntables from All In: The Fight for Democracy

Mary J. Blige – See What You’ve Done from Belly of the Beast

Sacha Baron Cohen – Wuhan Flu from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Will Ferrell and My Marianne – Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

John Legend – Never Break from Giving Voice

Forest Whitaker & Anika Noni Rose – Make It Work from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

H.E.R. – Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah

Laura Pausini – lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Emile Mosseri and Han Ye-ri – Rain Song from Minari

Robert Glasper – Show Me Your Soul from Mr. Soul!

Christina Aguilera – Loyal Brave True from Mulan

Charlie Puth – Free from The One and Only Ivan

Leslie Odom Jr. – Speak Now from One Night in Miami…

Abraham Marder – Green from Sound of Metal

Celeste – Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score