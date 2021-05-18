Herman Li auditions for Steel Panther during Twitch livestream – and Satchel is the judge

Power metal and glam rock share many of the same characteristics – soaring guitar solos, gain-heavy riff work and silky long hair – so it's perhaps no surprise that the two genres have collided.

In a new Twitch livestream aired as part of a two-month-long virtual Jason Becker fundraiser, DragonForce shredder-in-chief Herman Li dips his toes in the glam-rock waters, vying for a position with Steel Panther. Oh, and Satchel is the judge.

Now, you'd think Li's jaw-dropping sweeps and rapid-fire alternate picking runs would put him in good stead for a slot in the band, but glam rock is much more than that. It's about carefully crafted stage outfits and precise positioning for maximum wind machine exposure.

Luckily, a seasoned guitarist like Li would never come to such an audition unprepared.

Donning his most glamorous outfit and a trusty Ibanez RG550, the guitarist trades poses with Satchel – aka Russ Parrish – before letting loose with a solo that is, quite frankly, one for the history books.

“I've been a huge fan of Jason Becker since I was young, and it's one of the biggest honors of my life to be able to help organize this tribute and raise money for him,” Li says. “I still have a Jason Becker poster in my studio in London. It's been very inspiring to see everyone coming together to celebrate Jason.”

“I am so grateful for all the love and support everyone has given to me and my family,” Becker says. “As far as selling my guitars being sad, and that I shouldn't have to do it, I just want you to know that isn't how I feel. It makes me happy to see others playing my music.

“I feel good about passing on my guitars, thinking they mean something to others. I can't play them now, but other folks can. That's a good thing. And, I want myself and my family not to have to worry about money, if possible. Thank you for all the love, I send it right back to you.”

Other guitarists participating in the mammoth Jason Becker fundraiser include Marty Friedman, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Kiko Loureiro, Nita Strauss, Orianthi, Guthrie Govan and Tosin Abasi, Mark Tremonti, Nili Brosh, Matt Heafy, Lari Basilio, Jared Dines and Cole Rolland, to name a mere few.

For a full schedule of the fundraiser's events, head over to Jason Becker's website.