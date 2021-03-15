Trending

H.E.R.'s Fight For You nominated for Best Original Song at the 2021 Academy Awards

By

Trent Reznor also receives two Oscar nods in the Best Original Score category

H.E.R. performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Hot on the heels of winning Song of the Year for I Can't Breathe at last night’s 63rd Grammy Awards, H.E.R. has earned an Oscar nod for another song, Fight For You.

The track, written for the biopic Judas and the Black Messiah, has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

The news comes after Fight For You was shortlisted for the award last month, and follows an incredibly busy stint for H.E.R., including performances on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, displaying her six-string wizardry at the Super Bowl and releasing her debut signature guitar with Fender.

Additionally, Nine Inch Nails main man Trent Reznor, along with his collaborator Atticus Ross, scored a pair of Best Original Score Oscar nominations – one for David Fincher's Mank, and another for Pixar's animated, jazz-inspired Soul

They share the latter nod with bandleader and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert musical director Jon Batiste.