Hughes & Kettner unveils tiny, super-affordable 50W Spirit Nano amp heads

With the Black Spirit 200, Hughes & Kettner redefined the versatility and tone of solid-state guitar amps, and now the company has brought that amp’s Spirit Tone Generator technology to three tiny Spirit Nano heads.

The three heads – available in Vintage, Rock and Metal variants – each deliver 50W of power, plus a built-in Red Box cab sim, outputted via 1/4” line-out and phones jacks.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hughes & Kettner) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Hughes & Kettner) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Hughes & Kettner)

As well as the usual complement of Gain, Tone and Master controls, the Spirit Nano series also features a Sagging control, which aims to dial in sweet spots of power amp saturation independent of the volume control.

In terms of tonal differences between the three, the Spirit of Vintage promises ’50s and ’60s cleans and crunch tones; the Spirit of Rock shoots for ‘brown sound’; while Spirit of Metal aims to cover, well, metal sounds from the ’80s to today.

(Image credit: Hughes & Kettner)

These remind us of Vox’s teeny MV50 Nutube heads, especially with the option of different tonal flavors. We’re pleased to see the addition of a proper cab sim on H&K’s offerings – although like the MV50, the lack of an effects loop feels like a missed opportunity, especially with higher-gain models. There is a 3.5mm aux in jack around the rear, though.

The Spirit Nano series are available later this month for $239/€199 each. See Hughes & Kettner for more info.