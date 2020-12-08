Hurry! Only one day left to save up to $100 off a Positive Grid Spark amp bundle

If you’ve ever found yourself in a rut because of practicing, or dread the prospect of another night sat learning scales, then maybe it’s time to switch up your practice rig. One of the best deals we’ve seen in the run up to Christmas is these Spark guitar practice amp bundles from Positive Grid, which are now available with big reductions and free shipping thrown in .

Whether it’s the basic Spark amp and app bundle with $60 off the list price, or a bundle containing either a carry case or Sennheiser headphones with $100 off, there are bargains to be found which will elevate your practice sessions to another level. You’ll have to act quickly though as these savings won’t be around for long…

Positive Grid Spark bundles: Was $299 - $399 , now $239 - $299

Everything that’s good about Positive Grid software, in hardware form. The Spark guitar amp is available with significant savings right now, including its popular bundle deals. Get to grips with all the tones you’ll need, with a few neat tricks on top too.View Deal

While there’s no shortage of guitar amps with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration, none have got it as right as Positive Grid has with the Spark amp. You’ll likely know about Positive Grid and its modular approach to amp simulation. Rather than the usual collection of amps copying famous models of the past, Positive Grid put the power back in your hands.

Every component, setting and parameter is there, from the transformer to the amount of tube bias, to be tweaked to your liking. The prospect of incredible tones, completely unique to you, is well within grasp.

The Positive Grid Spark continues this innovation, by delivering all the sweet sounds and effects you’d expect from a modern modelling amp with some additional features which are very definitely unique.

We particularly love the chord recognition feature, where the app takes music from your chosen streaming service like Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube, and is able to tell you accurately what chord is being played at any given time. We’ve tried it and can report that, not only does it work, it’s accurate and encouraged us to learn (and re-learn) songs we’d long since forgotten about. It’s like rediscovering your music collection all over again, only this time with the tools you need to learn it all for yourself.