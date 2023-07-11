I write about guitar gear for a living - these are the 5 Prime Day pedal deals I'm considering

I’ve bought a few guitar pedals in my time. Most people would say I have a problem but for me, experimentation is the mother of creation. Whilst I’m two sizeable pedalboards deep into my guitar journey and counting, I’m also a firm believer that you don’t have to spend loads of money on pricey boutique stompboxes to get great tone.

The Amazon Prime Day sale has always been a great way to grab yourself a pedalboard deal for less. Over the next two days, there will be loads of reductions on cheap guitar pedals , as well as money off bigger name brands that will help you expand or start building your ‘board for less. As a regular reviewer of guitar gear, here are my recommendations on the best guitar pedal deals this Prime Day.

If you’re looking for something other than a guitar pedal, make sure you go and have a look at our Prime Day guitar deals page. We’ve got loads of great deals on guitars, amps, recording gear, and more all with money off in Amazon’s big sale.

ProCo RAT2: Was $126.99 , now $79.99

One of the most popular distortion pedals of all time, the ProCo RAT2 isn’t officially part of the Prime Day sale, but presumably, ProCo has discounted it to take advantage of potential buyers flocking to the retail behemoth. Capable of everything from the filthiest, fuzzy guitar tones to being used to top up your lead licks, the RAT2 currently has a huge $47 off, making a legend of the guitar world an incredible value proposition.

JOYO American Sound: $39.99 , $31.99

On paper, this doesn’t look like the biggest discount, but the JOYO American Sound is already so cheap that it’s actually a massive 20% reduction on the regular price, taking it down to just $31.99. Designed to mimic the best characteristics of Fender amps , the American Sound is an insanely good pedal for a small amount of your hard-earned cash and a great option if you're not wanting to fork out for an expensive amp modeler.

Donner Verb Square: Was $69.99 , now $39.99

Our pick as one of the best budget reverb pedals around, the Donner Verb Square is now down to an even lower price of just $39.99. Packed with 7 different sounds for you to experiment with, it’s great for traditional reverb tones and we particularly loved the Spring setting. It’s also really small so will fit on even the most packed pedalboard.

Boss SD-1: Was $74.99 , now $62.99

One of the most flexible overdrive pedals you can buy, the Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive is great for stacking with other drive pedals in your signal chain. It’s not got the biggest discount we’ve ever seen, but it’s already excellent value for money so any reduction is a bonus in our book!

Mooer Yellow Comp: $59.99 , now $47.99

Already incredible bang for your buck at its regular price, the Mooer Yellow Comp has now got an extra $12 off the price to make the deal even sweeter. It’s an optical compressor based upon the much more expensive Diamond Compressor and it does a fantastic job as an ‘always on’ comp that will improve your tone and your playing performance.

Looking for more great guitar gear? Check out our buyer's guides