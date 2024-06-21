“We've reimagined the tuning experience”: Ibanez launches “revolutionary” new multi-scale bass guitars – and they’re fitted with a game-changing tuning technology

Ibanez and Graph Tech have combined their instrument innovation skills to create two new multi-scale bass guitars that promise to offer next-level tuning benefits.

The SRMS720 and SRMS725 are four- and five-string multi-scale basses, respectively, and both come loaded with Graph Tech’s cutting-edge Ratio machine heads.

These “game-changer” tuners offer a specially calibrated gear ratio for each string position, instead of the typical one-for-all set-up.

Every string reacts differently to tuning adjustments, which is why the lowest strings – especially in drop tunings – can be extremely sensitive to even the slightest of turns. Thanks to this method, each string gets a universal feel and response, allowing players to “experience unparalleled control over their instrument's tuning”.

This naturally results in a more “predictable, precise tuning experience”, with one full turn of each machine head equating to one tone change, regardless of the string.

“We found Ratio machine heads to be extraordinarily accurate, and we were particularly impressed with how easy drop tuning is with them,” says Ibanez. “These tuners are incredibly well suited for heavier sounds, so we thought they’d be a perfect match for our SRMS720 and SRMS725 basses.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ibanez) (Image credit: Ibanez)

“We've reimagined the tuning experience, providing musicians with a tool that enhances their creativity and expression,” adds Dave Dunwoodie, President at Graph Tech Guitar Labs. “Teaming up with Ibanez represents a milestone in our journey to redefine industry standards.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Graph Tech's Ratio tuners have been on the market for a while now, but it looks to be a first factory-fitting for the nifty machine heads, which are also available in electric guitar and acoustic guitar formats.

Both basses combine okoume bodies with five-piece maple/walnut necks and panga panga fretboards, with versatile Fishman Fluence pickups and a three-band EQ providing the tones.

They also benefit from a single-coil push/pull function, and Fishman's voice select switch to widen their tonal palette. Aesthetically, they share the same striking Chameleon Blue finish.

(Image credit: Graph Tech)

The SRMS720 costs $1,299.99, and the SRMS725 $1,399.99.

Head to Ibanez to learn more.

The news follows another “game-changing” Graph Tech invention, which looks to replace locking nuts and solve tremolo issues in the process.