“We've reimagined the tuning experience”: Ibanez launches “revolutionary” new multi-scale bass guitars – and they’re fitted with a game-changing tuning technology

By
published

Two new bass models are geared towards heavier music, and feature some pioneering Graph Tech appointments to offer improved tuning

Ibanez and Graph Tech have combined their instrument innovation skills to create two new multi-scale bass guitars that promise to offer next-level tuning benefits.

Image 1 of 2
Ibanez SRMS720
(Image credit: Ibanez)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.