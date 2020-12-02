Ibanez revives the RG565 with new Genesis Collection model

Ibanez has expanded the Genesis Collection – its line of 'Made in Japan' classic RG model reissues – with a new version of the RG565 electric guitar, which was first introduced in 1991 but discontinued the following year.

The new version comes in Emerald Green and Fluorescent Orange finishes, while its construction consists of a basswood body, Super Wizard five-piece maple and walnut neck and a 24-fret maple fingerboard with color-matched dot inlays.

Electronics-wise, the RG565 sports an Ibanez Infinity ceramic blade-style humbucking pickup in the neck position and a V8 Alnico full-sized humbucker in the bridge. These are controlled via single volume and tone knobs and a five-way selector switch.

Other features include an Ibanez Edge tremolo system and locking nut, factory-fitted D'Addario EXL120 strings (.009-.042 gauge), Gotoh machineheads and black hardware. And, of course, that iconic reverse headstock.

The price of the Ibanez Genesis Collection RG565 is yet to be confirmed. For more information, head over to Ibanez.