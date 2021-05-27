Ibanez treats its $200 Talman acoustic to a new range of vibrant finishes

Ibanez has given its Talman TCY10E acoustic guitar a fresh lick of paint, kitting out the super-affordable six-string with an all-new range of fresh finishes.

The new-look acoustic is now available in Ivory High Gloss, Lavender High Gloss, Pastel Pink High Gloss and Sea Foam Green High Gloss, and will boast the same specs as before.

Build-wise, the TCY10E boasts a spruce top with sapele back and sides, with an okoume neck partnering a 20-fret purpleheart fretboard. Purpleheart is also used for the bridge, which is employed alongside a plastic nut and saddle piece.

Other specs include chrome die-cast tuners, white dot inlays, a black-and-white soundhole rosette, and robust Ibanez Advantage bridge pins, which are said to be easier to grip and remove during guitar string changes.

Under the hood, the TYC10E also comes equipped with an Ibanez under-saddle pickup and AEQ-2T preamp system with onboard tuner.

Current Black High Gloss and Transparent Blue Sunburst High Gloss colorways are still available.

The new-look Ibanez Talman TCY10E is available now for $199.

For more information, head over to Ibanez.