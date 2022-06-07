NAMM 2022: Phil X endorses removable stickers that make your guitar look as though it's been relic'd

NAMM 2022: This year's NAMM show saw a plethora of top-shelf launches, including a new Ernie Ball Music Man model developed in collaboration with Tosin Abasi, the Kaizen, a new Suhr Pete Thorn signature priced at nearly $4,000 and even a diamond-encrusted Martin guitar.

But what about those who don't have the pockets to shell out for top-of-the-line equipment? That's where California's Inzane Skins come in, who – in partnership with Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X – have developed a range of removable adhesives that make electric guitars look as though they've relic'd.

As Phil X explained in an Instagram post at the weekend, he and the company “came up with these patches for those that want a worn/distressed look without actually beating, filing and/or sanding the shit out of your guitar”. He added that the adhesives are “easily removable as well in case you want to switch it up”.

A post shared by Phil X (@philx1111) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Like the subject of actually relicing guitars, though, the guitarist's post drew mixed responses from commenters. One praised the idea, saying it's “cool if you don't want to have the relic look be a permanent thing on your axe”, while another likened it to “putting eyelashes on cars”.

The debate over guitar relicing has existed as long as the practice itself. And with many in favor, some of the biggest guitar companies in the world – including Fender and Gibson – offer new-old versions of their classic models.

Fender, for example, offers Road Worn versions of its Mexican-made electric guitars, while many new Gibson six-strings are offered in VOS (Vintage Original Spec) finishes, mimicking the look of instruments that are decades old.

Yes, perennial is the to-relic-or-not-to-relic debate, but for those looking to try the beaten-up look without making a similar dent in their wallet, Inzane Skins' new adhesive stickers offer a solution.

Head to Inzane Skins (opens in new tab) for more info.

NAMM 2022 is done and dusted, but here are the 10 biggest things we discovered at this year's show.