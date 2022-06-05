Pete Thorn unveils his first signature model with Suhr in nearly eight years

NAMM 2022 has seen a wealth of killer new signature guitars – including new Ibanez six-strings for Nita Strauss, Tom Quayle, Jake Bowen and more, and a hard-rockin' tyre track-marked axe for Honeymoon Suite's Derry Grehan.

YouTubers have seen a little love from guitar brands, too; Rob Scallon recently announced a new signature line with Schecter, and now, Pete Thorn has partnered with Suhr for a new signature model.

The guitar is Thorn's first signature with Suhr in nearly eight years, after the double humbucker-equipped Pete Thorn Standard. It arrives in four finishes – Garnet Red, Inca Silver, Graphite Metallic, and Ocean Turquoise – and sports an HSS pickup configuration, with his signature Suhr Thornbucker II in the bridge position and a pair of V63 single coils in the middle and neck

"It's probably the most versatile configuration that you can have," Thorn says of the HSS combo. The Thornbucker II is a notably hotter wind with an Alnico II magnet.

"The warm, clear, and ballsy sounding, all-new Thornbucker II humbucker integrates beautifully with the Suhr V63 single coils and versatile pickup switching," he adds.

In terms of build, the Pete Thorn Standard HSS boasts an alder body, roasted maple neck – with a subtle V profile up to around the fifth fret, whereafter it becomes more of a C-style shape – and a 10"-14" compound-radius, 22-fret ebony fingerboard.

(Image credit: Suhr)

Other features include a Wilkinson WVS-130 bridge with locking saddles – a self-declared favorite of Thorn's – and a custom pickguard designed by Suhr head honcho John Suhr.

“This guitar is a gigging players dream,” Thorn says. “Just like my two humbucker Signature model, this is a versatile tone machine with stunning looks, it's both classic and fresh.”

The Pete Thorn Standard HSS is priced at $3,649. For more information, head to Suhr (opens in new tab).