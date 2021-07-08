Jackson teams up with former Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick for impressively spec'd Pro Series Soloist model

Jackson has partnered with former Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick for a brand-new Pro Series Soloist electric guitar model.

Available in both six- and seven-string configurations, the Jackson Pro Series Signature Chris Broderick Soloist features a mahogany body with an arched poplar burl top, through-body maple neck with a scarf joint and graphite reinforcement and 12"-radius, 24-fret bound laurel fingerboard.

Electronics include a pair of direct-mounted DiMarzio Chris Broderick Signature humbuckers, which promise “powerful clear harmonics with accentuated pick attack and tight lows for versatile tone”.

(Image credit: Jackson)

Controls include volume and tone knobs – each with push-pull functionality for coil splitting and the enabling of the guitar's in-built tone circuit, respectively – a three-way selector switch and a mini-toggle killswitch. The latter allows players to produce a modern metal-esque stuttering effect. Other features include a Jackson AT-1 headstock and black hardware.

The guitar is also available in either hardtail or tremolo configurations, equipped with a Jackson Single-String hardtail bridge or a Floyd Rose Special double-locking system, respectively.

Each configuration is available in two colorways: Gloss Black and Transparent Blue. The six-string models are priced between $1,000 and $1,200, while the seven-string models are priced between $1,000 and $1,300.

For more information, head to Jackson.