Jackson updates its X and MJ Series electric and bass models with suave and striking finishes

It’s been a busy few days for electric guitar releases, with EVH unveiling new-look Wolfgang models, Gretsch debuting both budget Streamliner Rally II and celebratory six-strings and Fender bolstering its Player and Player Plus collections.

Now, Jackson has thrown its hat into the ring by introducing a handful of aesthetically revamped X Series and MJ Series electric and bass guitars.

Only one MJ Series model has received a flashy new suit, so let’s start there: the Rhoads RRT – the model that continues “the metal legacy pioneered by the immortal Randy Rhoads” – is now available in a brilliant Snow White.

Previously only available in Gloss Black, the Snow White Rhoads RRT is a familiarly spec’d-up six-string, featuring a basswood body, through-body three-piece maple neck, 12”-16” compound radius ebony fretboard and a Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece.

Jackson MJ Series Rhoads RRT in Snow White (Image credit: Jackson)

As for price, the Snow White MJ Series Rhoads RRT will be available for $2,799.

Another Rhoads model to get some attention is the X Series Rhoads RRX24 – a more affordable $899 version of the radical V-type template, which is now available in Matte Army Drab and Battleship Gray, both with Black Bevels.

In terms of differences, the RRX24’s build is headlined by a poplar body, through-body maple neck and Floyd Rose tremolo bridge.

Image 1 of 2 Jackson X Series RRX24 in Battleship Gray with Black Bevels (Image credit: Jackson) Jackson X Series RRX24 in Matte Army Drab with Black Bevels (Image credit: Jackson)

Moving on to the X Series SuperStrat family, a duo of dashing paintjobs – Lambo Orange and Matte Army Drab – have been added to the Soloist SL3X DX model. Again, it’s just a simple cosmetic revamp, meaning the model retains its 25.5” scale length, poplar body and HSS configuration, which comprises Jackson High Output humbuckers.

Other notable appointments include the through-body maple neck, 12”-16” radius laurel fretboard and Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo. Both of these will carry price tags of $849.

Image 1 of 2 Jackson X Series Soloist SL3X DX in Lambo Orange (Image credit: Jackson) Jackson X Series Soloist SL3X DX in Matte Army Drab (Image credit: Jackson)

If block colorways aren’t your thing – and, if by some strange coincidence, you’re also a chess mega fan – Jackson has got you covered with the uber eye-grabbing X Series Soloist SLX DX “Checkered Past”.

Simply put, the SLX DX is a slightly altered, HH-configured version of the above instrument, featuring a nyatoh body, through-body maple neck and a 24-fret laurel fingerboard. Tones come by way of Active Jackson high-output pickups, which are sculpted via volume and tone controls, and a three-way switch.

It’s slightly more expensive than the block-colored SL3X DX, ringing in at $899.

Jackson X Series Soloist SLX DX Checkered Past (Image credit: Jackson)

Completing the collection are a couple of X Series Concert Bass CBX DX models, which arrive in Ice Blue Metallic and the now-familiar Matte Army Drab.

A whistle-stop tour of the spec sheet unearths a poplar body, through-body maple neck and either a maple or laurel fingerboard depending on the chosen finish, as well as an active three-band EQ circuit, a J-Style bridge pickup and a P-Style neck pickup. Both models will be available for $749.

Image 1 of 2 Jackson X Series Concert Bass CBXDX in Ice Blue Metallic (Image credit: Jackson) Jackson X Series Concert Bass CBXDX in Matte Army Drab (Image credit: Jackson)

As for when the above models can be purchased, the X Series instruments will be available this month, while the MJ Series Rhoads RRT will arrive in May.

For more information, head over to Jackson (opens in new tab).