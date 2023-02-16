Jackson updates its X and MJ Series electric and bass models with suave and striking finishes

By Matt Owen
published

Ice Blue Metallic, Lambo Orange, Checkered Past and Battleship Gray are just some of the colorways that have been introduced across the two collections

Jackson guitars
(Image credit: Jackson)

It’s been a busy few days for electric guitar releases, with EVH unveiling new-look Wolfgang models, Gretsch debuting both budget Streamliner Rally II and celebratory six-strings and Fender bolstering its Player and Player Plus collections.

Now, Jackson has thrown its hat into the ring by introducing a handful of aesthetically revamped X Series and MJ Series electric and bass guitars.

Only one MJ Series model has received a flashy new suit, so let’s start there: the Rhoads RRT – the model that continues “the metal legacy pioneered by the immortal Randy Rhoads” – is now available in a brilliant Snow White.

Previously only available in Gloss Black, the Snow White Rhoads RRT is a familiarly spec’d-up six-string, featuring a basswood body, through-body three-piece maple neck, 12”-16” compound radius ebony fretboard and a Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece.

Jackson guitars

Jackson MJ Series Rhoads RRT in Snow White (Image credit: Jackson)

As for price, the Snow White MJ Series Rhoads RRT will be available for $2,799.

Another Rhoads model to get some attention is the X Series Rhoads RRX24 – a more affordable $899 version of the radical V-type template, which is now available in Matte Army Drab and Battleship Gray, both with Black Bevels.

In terms of differences, the RRX24’s build is headlined by a poplar body, through-body maple neck and Floyd Rose tremolo bridge. 

Image 1 of 2
Jackson guitars
Jackson X Series RRX24 in Battleship Gray with Black Bevels (Image credit: Jackson)

Moving on to the X Series SuperStrat family, a duo of dashing paintjobs – Lambo Orange and Matte Army Drab – have been added to the Soloist SL3X DX model. Again, it’s just a simple cosmetic revamp, meaning the model retains its 25.5” scale length, poplar body and HSS configuration, which comprises Jackson High Output humbuckers.

Other notable appointments include the through-body maple neck, 12”-16” radius laurel fretboard and Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo. Both of these will carry price tags of $849.

Image 1 of 2
Jackson guitars
Jackson X Series Soloist SL3X DX in Lambo Orange (Image credit: Jackson)

If block colorways aren’t your thing – and, if by some strange coincidence, you’re also a chess mega fan – Jackson has got you covered with the uber eye-grabbing X Series Soloist SLX DX “Checkered Past”.

Simply put, the SLX DX is a slightly altered, HH-configured version of the above instrument, featuring a nyatoh body, through-body maple neck and a 24-fret laurel fingerboard. Tones come by way of Active Jackson high-output pickups, which are sculpted via volume and tone controls, and a three-way switch.

It’s slightly more expensive than the block-colored SL3X DX, ringing in at $899.

Jackson guitars

Jackson X Series Soloist SLX DX Checkered Past (Image credit: Jackson)

Completing the collection are a couple of X Series Concert Bass CBX DX models, which arrive in Ice Blue Metallic and the now-familiar Matte Army Drab. 

A whistle-stop tour of the spec sheet unearths a poplar body, through-body maple neck and either a maple or laurel fingerboard depending on the chosen finish, as well as an active three-band EQ circuit, a J-Style bridge pickup and a P-Style neck pickup. Both models will be available for $749.

Image 1 of 2
Jackson guitars
Jackson X Series Concert Bass CBXDX in Ice Blue Metallic (Image credit: Jackson)

As for when the above models can be purchased, the X Series instruments will be available this month, while the MJ Series Rhoads RRT will arrive in May.

For more information, head over to Jackson (opens in new tab).

