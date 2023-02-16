EVH adds new eye-catching colorways to its Wolfgang Special and Standard lineups

After expanding its value-for-money 5150 Iconic Series with two new offerings, EVH has now laid out its electric guitar agenda for the coming months, bolstering its Wolfgang Series with four new-look instruments.

Both the Wolfgang Special and Wolfgang Standard lines have been treated to a cosmetic pick-me-up, with the latter now flashing the aesthetically intriguing Absinthe Frost and Battleship Gray finishes.

Both these models stay true to their predecessor’s spec sheets, meaning they feature basswood bodies – complete with the special “comfort cut” forearm contour – and a bolt-on baked maple neck, which is topped with a 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fretboard.

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard in Battleship Gray (Image credit: EVH)

Other familiar appointments include 22 jumbo frets, black dot inlays, a Floyd Rose Special Locking tremolo and two Direct Mount EVH Wolfgang humbuckers, dictated via volume and tone controls, and a three-way selector switch.

Absinthe Frost and Battleship Grey bring the total finish count for the Wolfgang WG Standard to nine, lining up alongside Black, Stryker Red, Matte Army Drab, Quicksilver, Cream White, Silver Sparkle and Gold Sparkle.

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard in Absinthe Frost (Image credit: EVH)

These two fresh finishes are joined on the new-for-2023 model menu by a Sonic Boom-finished Wolfgang Special and Purple Burst Wolfgang Special QM.

The former features many of the same specs as the Wolfgang WG Standard, though is slightly more refined, measuring up to “Eddie Van Halen’s exacting specifications”. Differences include the quarter-sawn maple neck – profiled to Van Halen’s own preference – and a D-Tuna Floyd Rose locking tremolo.

EVH Wolfgang Special in Sonic Boom (Image credit: EVH)

Otherwise, it’s business as usual, with the guitar flashing a 12”-16” radius maple fretboard, 25.5” scale length and a set of Direct Mount EVH Wolfgang humbuckers.

To conclude the collection, EVH’s Purple Burst Wolfgang Special QM is identical to the above, though drafts in a quilted maple top for an additional aesthetic pop.

Price-wise, the two new-look Wolfgang Standards will weigh in at $749, while the Wolfgang Special has a price tag of $1,149. Its quilted maple-equipped sibling is the most expensive of the bunch at $1,299.

Find out more at EVH (opens in new tab).