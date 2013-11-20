Jake E. Lee and Red Dragon Cartel Release "Feeder" Lyric Video; Debut Album Set for January

Former Ozzy Osbourne and Badlands guitarist Jake E. Lee has released the lyric video for a new song, "Feeder," by his new band, Red Dragon Cartel.

The band features Lee, bassist Ronnie Mancuso, drummer Jonas Fairley and vocalist D.J Smith. The new disc also will feature guest appearances by other singers, including Robin Zander of Cheap Trick (who sings on "Feeder," which you can hear below), Sass Jordan of S.U.N. and more.

Red Dragon Cartel's eponymous debut album will be released January 28 through Frontiers Records.

The band came about when Mancuso, an old friend of Lee's, helped coax the guitarist out of retirement. Mancuso, a session guitarist/bassist, composer and producer for Beggars & Thieves, was sharing studio space at The Hideout in Las Vegas with producer/engineer/mixer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Rob Zombie, Hinder) — and that's exactly where Red Dragon Cartel was recorded.

”The two new tracks I've heard are very impressive and are incredibly fresh sounding — but not really in the same family as [Jake's] work with Badlands or Ozzy," Michael Toney, author of a recently published book, Tales From the Stage, Vol. 1, told eddietrunk.com. "It’s still hard rock, but perhaps a bit more melodic.”

Red Dragon Cartel can be pre-ordered here.

Lee's last album was Retraced, his 2005 collection of covers, which included versions of songs by Procul Harum, James Gang, Grand Funk Railroad, Robin Trower, Montrose and more.

Lee recently made an appearance in the music video for Beggars & Thieves' "We Come Undone." Look for more Jake E. Lee and Red Dragon Cartel updates as we get them!

For more about Red Dragon Cartel, visit reddragoncartel.com.