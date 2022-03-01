Watch Jerry Cantrell and Kim Thayil play Alice in Chains and Soundgarden songs with fans at Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp

Last September, it was announced that Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell was linking up with Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil to spearhead a grunge-focused Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp, the aptly titled Sounds of Seattle.

The event itself took place a fortnight ago (February 17-20), and now footage has made its way online, showcasing the electric guitar stars performing a number of their respective bands’ biggest hits alongside a host of camp attendees.

When the event was first announced, Thayil said he was “super excited about the opportunity to connect and re-engage with fans at the Rock ‘n Roll Fantasy Camp”.

“The past few years have been unusually difficult and at times truly bizarre for the nation and world in general,” he added, “and for the music industry and rock bands in particular."

Well, Thayil made good on his word to reconnect with fans, and can be seen in one video onstage with a vocalist, two guitarists, a bassist and a drummer performing Soundgarden’s 1991 Badmotorfinger number Slaves & Bulldozers.

His camp co-leader Cantrell also got in on the action, with a second video showcasing the Alice in Chains icon joining up with an impromptu house band of fans for a performance of Ain’t Like That. Both videos can be seen above.

As part of Sounds of Seattle, fans were also given the opportunity to perform publicly at a handful of notable Hollywood venues, including The Viper Room and The Whisky-A-Go-Go.

Jane’s Addiction/Porno for Pyros drummer Stephen Perkins, Nickelback bass guitar player Mike Kroeger, Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra and Vixen’s Britt Lightning also featured at the event as guest instructors.

Last month, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine made an appearance at Florida's own Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, and joined fans in the rehearsal room to jam Symphony of Destruction and A Tout Le Monde.