Jim Root recalls the time Dimebag Darrell gifted him a Dunlop Cry Baby From Hell wah pedal

Dimebag Darrell's legacy is irreversibly etched onto the guitar world. His tone is unmistakable, and his influence without question. Even now, just over 16 years after his death, Dean Guitars continues to pay homage to the Pantera legend with fresh Dime-branded electric guitar models.

But how many people can say they've received a piece of gear from the guitar icon himself?

Jim Root – who's currently in the midst of a gear-themed Instagram spree – has revealed that he is one the few who can, sharing a photo of a Jim Dunlop Cry Baby From Hell wah pedal Darrell once gifted him on tour – complete with a box bearing a personalized message from Dime himself.

“Dime gave me this Dunlop Cry Baby from hell and he had written a note to me on it,” the Slipknot guitarist explained in the post's caption. Dimebag's note can be viewed on the second photo.

“To ME? From one of if not the most influential guitarists of all time. His flow and style were and are undeniable. One of those dudes that inspired you to be better. Not just at guitar playing. But being cool... being happy... being present. I was and still am blown away by it.”

Root continues, “I didn’t know Dime well. I’d only met him a handful of times. But that he would think to gift me something like this... The note more so than the wah. I mean what can I say. A rare and missed human.

“He’d probably want me to bust that thing out and beat the shit out of it. I can’t bring myself to. So here’s a little something personal from me to you. Thanks man. I wish I could return the favor.”

Among other highlights of Root's gear collection is a yet-unopened Gibson Custom shop guitar he's owned for 10 years.