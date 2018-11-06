Joan Jett Shares Official "Fresh Start" Video

Joan Jett has shared the official video for "Fresh Start." The song is featured in the recently-released Jett documentary, Bad Reputation. You can check out the Election-Day-themed clip above.

Jett discussed "Fresh Start," her first music since 2013’s Unvarnished album, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“Part of it was just thinking about rock in general. It’s always been a young person’s game, writing about sex, love and partying. As rock and rollers get older, what do they write about? I’m not sure there’s an answer, but we’re looking for it.”

Bad Reputation arrives in theaters and on demand September 28. Watch the trailer below: