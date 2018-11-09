Joe Perry Shares New Song and Video, "Quake"

Joe Perry has shared a new single, “Quake,” featuring Extreme vocalist Gary Cherone. You can check out the official video, directed by Joe’s son, Roman Perry, above.

“Quake” comes off the forthcoming vinyl-only version of Perry’s recently released solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto. The guitarist’s upcoming tour in support of the album will feature Cherone on vocals, as well as Aerosmith's Brad Whitford on guitar. The shows kick off November 30 in Iowa and include stops in New York, Detroit, Los Angeles and other cities.

Earlier this year Perry spoke to Guitar World about how Sweetzerland Manifesto came together: “It’s actually been kind of a work in progress over the last few years,” he said. “Between the Aerosmith tours and then the [Hollywood] Vampires, it was something I would work on when I had time. I think the first track was actually done in 2012. But [in 2017], since January, I had quite a bit of time on my hands in L.A. and I was able to finish it up. I just boiled everything down to what sounded like it would make a good record and I started working on it.”

The full tour itinerary is below, and you can visit JoePerry.com for more details.

Nov. 30 Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec. 01 West Dundee, IL @ RocHaus

Dec. 02 Detroit, MI @ Crowfoot Ballroom

Dec. 04 New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

Dec. 05 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

Dec. 07 Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino

Dec. 11 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Dec. 13 Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

Dec. 15 Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre

Dec. 16 Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon