Joe Satriani shreds and taps through Van Halen’s Poundcake in new Best Of All Words rehearsal footage – and it seems his Ibanez signatures still have a role to play after all

By
published

Sightings of Satch shredding on a modded EVH made fans think his Ibanez guitars would be taking a break on the upcoming tour, but new footage from Sammy Hagar seems to suggest otherwise

Joe Satriani playing his Ibanez signature guitar
(Image credit: Future)

As the Van Halen-honoring Best Of All Worlds tour draws ever closer, more information about Joe Satriani’s painstakingly crafted rig is being revealed.

Having previously been seen playing a heavily modded EVH Strat, which lead fans to believe his trusty collection of Ibanez electric guitars were to get a little rest, Satch has now been snapped in new rehearsal footage that seemingly suggests otherwise.

