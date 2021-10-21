John Mayall announces star-studded new album, The Sun Is Shining Down

Blues guitar legend John Mayall recently announced his retirement from touring, informing fans that it was "time for me to hang up my road shoes.”

Buried within that announcement though, was the news that Mayall – who turns 88 next month – would still be creating new music, and in fact had a new album called The Sun Is Shining Down in the pipeline.

Now, Mayall has detailed the star-studded affair, revealing that the album will feature guest spots from the likes of Mike Campbell, Marcus King, Jake Shimabukuro, Carolyn Wonderland and more.

You can hear the Mayall/Campbell collaboration, Chills and Thrills, below.

Campbell's a perfect fit for the classically bluesy Chills and Thrills, lending it the sort of smoky, supple and atmospheric lead guitar licks he gifted to so many classic Tom Petty songs over the decades.

“I couldn’t be happier with the new record,” Mayall said of the LP in a press release. “I can’t wait to share it with my fans. Each of these special guests brings something unique to the album, and our team works so well together. I think you can hear that chemistry in the music."

Set for a January 28 via Forty Below Records, The Sun Is Shining Down was produced by Eric Corne, and features Greg Rzab on bass guitar, Jay Davenport on drums, and Carolyn Wonderland on electric guitar.

You can check out its cover and tracklist below, and preorder the album via Forty Below Records.

(Image credit: Forty Below Records)

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down:

1. Hungry And Ready (featuring Melvin Taylor)

2. Can't Take No More (featuring Marcus King)

3. I'm As Good As Gone (featuring Buddy Miller)

4. Got to Find a Better Way (featuring Scarlet Rivera)

5. Chills And Thrills (featuring Mike Campbell)

6. One Special Lady (featuring Jake Shimabukuro)

7. A Quitter Never Wins

8. Deep Blue Sea (featuring Scarlet Rivera)

9. Driving Wheel (featuring Melvin Taylor)

10. The Sun Is Shining Down (featuring Carolyn Wonderland)