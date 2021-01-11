John Mayer, David Grissom and Mark Lettieri join the lineup for PRS's 2021 Virtual Launch Party

PRS has added John Mayer, David Grissom and Mark Lettieri to the list of artists appearing at its 2021 Virtual Launch Party. Artists already scheduled to appear include Mark Tremonti, Zach Myers and Jimmy Herring.

The livestream event – which was announced last month in lieu of NAMM 2021's cancelation – will air over at PRS's YouTube channel at 7PM EST on January 14. It's set to feature product announcements, artist performances, gear demos and more.

There will also be a lick lesson from Tyler Larson of Music is Win, who will be accompanied by an impressive list of players including Sophie Burrell, Tomo Fujita, Ben Eller, Herman Li, Dave Weiner, Corey Congilio, Boscoe France and Bryan Ewald, to name a mere handful.

In addition, the event will also host two performance showcases – an acoustic showcase featuring Larry Fleet, Justin Johnson, Magnolia Boulevard, and Martin Simpson, and a PRS Pulse Artist showcase hosting Jimena Fosado, Phillip Hamilton, Scott Reeves, Sophia Gripari, and Terence Young.

Says Paul Reed Smith, “We want to invite our community – our artists, players, fans, and dealers and distributors – to come together with us as we celebrate the start of a new year that we believe is full of excitement for PRS players.

“Guitar playing has always been a source of joy, and we are thankful to have been part of that in 2020. Let’s kick off 2021 together and have some fun on the 14th.”

To check out the full schedule and to register for this free event, head over to PRS Guitars.