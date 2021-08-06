John Mayer gifts blues-rocker Celisse a Roxy Pink PRS Silver Sky

More often than not, blues-rock titan Celisse Henderson can be found with one of three main electric guitars slung around her shoulders – a Vintage White, triple-humbucker-equipped Gibson SG, a Gibson Flying V or a semi-hollow Harmony Rocket.

However, thanks to a generous gift from fellow blues guitar contemporary John Mayer, Celisse may soon be taking to the stage with an all-new guitar – a Roxy Pink PRS Silver Sky, to be precise.

Showing off the newest addition to her varied arsenal of instruments on Instagram, Celisse wrote, “Welp… that happened. Thank you, John Mayer,” with the recently released model arriving with a hand-written note from the Sob Rock man himself.

“Celisse,” wrote Mayer. “Can’t wait to hear what this sounds like in your hands! Love, John”.

Of course, the thankful recipient wasted no time in testing out the gorgeously styled six-string, posting to her Instagram story with a video of her reeling off some improvisational chops over the top of Mayer’s 2006 track, Vultures.

Celisse, who recently teamed up with Keeley Electronics for a signature fuzz pedal – is the latest guitarist to have received a Silver Sky from the Continuum mastermind in recent months, with Mayer sending the same model to Blackpink’s Rosé and Tomo Fujita.

“Life is complete,” posted Rosé, while Fujita – Mayer’s former guitar teacher from Berklee College of Music – excitedly wrote, “I can’t thank John enough. What a guy! Thanks so much John, I love this guitar so much!”

In Fujita’s own personal note, Mayer wrote, “Tomo, I had to make sure you were the first to have one! Hope you enjoy, John”.

The Roxy Pink PRS Silver Sky was initially teased way back in June prior to the release of Mayer's eighth studio effort, Sob Rock, which was released on July 16.

It's the second new-look Silver Sky of the year, after PRS unveiled the luxurious, limited-edition Lunar Ice iteration of the model at the beginning of the year.