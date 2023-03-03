John Page Classic launches overhauled US-made AJ collection with extravagant finishes and upgraded specs

John Page Classic – the brand founded and headed up by co-founder and former leader of the Fender Custom Shop, John Page – has announced a comprehensive overhaul of its AJ electric guitar lineup, introducing new finishes, updated specs and limited-edition models.

As far as guitar overhauls go, the new-for-2023 AJ lineup is pretty extensive, with the company moving production of each AJ six-string to the US for the first time. Previously, the first run of AJ models only received a set-up by John Page techs in the US.

To usher in the new era of AJ guitars – named after Page’s first son, Adam John – the boutique brand has unveiled a range of new aesthetic options, from flashy finishes to futuristic pickguards, as well as a handful of limited-edition and one-of-a-kind models.

At the core of each model, though, is a single-cut alder body and medium C-profile neck, which are joined by either a maple or rosewood fretboard. Regardless of the wood choice, the AJ ‘boards feature a 12” radius, offset dot inlays and 22 nickel silver frets.

In terms of hardware, each build boasts a classic Tele-style bridge plate – though with a reverse pickup design – which features three compensated brass saddles. Kluson staggered vintage-style tuners and a unique bolt-on design also make the cut.

The AJ’s tones come by way of two Bloodline by John Page pickups: a JP-3P P90 in the neck and JP-3T Tele in the bridge. These are dictated by a three-way selector switch and master controls for volume and tone.

Howard Swimmer, founder and CEO of John Page Classic’s parent company, HRS Unlimited, commented, “Originally launched in 2017, our AJ line has garnered much acclaim from players and viewers alike.

“Our transition to USA-made enables greater supply chain and production flexibility, which means more options for AJ players,” he continued, “including a wider array of colors, exciting special makeups, limited edition, and one-of-a-kind guitars. And of course,‘made in the USA,’ has real meaning to many of our players.”

Highlights from the drop, of which there are many, include the one-off Crash AJ – whose artwork was designed by John “Crash” Matos, the brains behind some of Eric Clapton’s most popular painted Stratocasters – and the Page Red AJ, which sports an optical illusion-esque pickguard made by Peter Kellett out of anodized aluminum.

Joining those two are the pastel-y Shell Pink, Sonic Blue, Bubble Gum Pink and Sea Foam Green Relic AJs, with more ornate-looking offerings arriving in the form of the Aqua Burst AJ and Red Shade AJ.

The AJ starts from $2,495.

To find out more, head over to John Page Classic (opens in new tab).