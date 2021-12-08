Joyo unveils the ultra-compact, super-affordable Bantamp Meteor II lunchbox amp head

After naming a pedal after the most hated word in the English language earlier this year, Joyo has given its latest lunchbox-sized guitar amp head a much more neutral moniker.

The Meteor II joins the Chinese company's Bantamp range of ultra-affordable, compact amp heads, and follows the existing single-channel Meteor.

Like other models in the series, the Meteor II sports a no-frills selection of features, including two independently adjustable channels for both clean and distorted tones, with a simple trio of Gain, Tone and Volume controls on each. A footswitch is also included for switching channels on the fly.

There's also Bluetooth functionality for playing along with music from phones or other Bluetooth-enabled devices, as well as an FX loop for placing effects pedals in between the amp's preamp and power amp stages.

The Bantamp Meteor II is available for now $179.99. For more information, head to Joyo.

Elsewhere in Joyo news, the company last month launched the King of Kings, an overdrive pedal which attempts to channel Analog Man’s King of Tone on a budget.